Emmerdale first look: Next week's spoilers in 10 pictures

There's drama in next week's Emmerdale spoilers when Mandy tries to find the evidence that links Brenda to Dan's condition, there's romance for Priya and Al, and Rhona makes a shock announcement to Moira.

Brenda hides the truth

Pollard tries to broker peace between Dan and Brenda at the hospital.

Dan reveals he isn't going to hold a grudge against her.

He is adamant blaming anyone won't make his situation any better, and Brenda is relieved.

But Mandy isn't going to let the whole thing go without a fight...

She tells Brenda she'll pay for what she's done.

On Pollard's advice, Brenda has got rid of all the incriminating evidence that she was involved in Dan's hospitalisation.

But Mandy won't give up without a fight.

Mandy goes hunting for the evidence in Brenda's bin.

She finds concrete proof that Brenda is to blame, but what will Mandy do about it?

Rhona invests in Moira

Rhona opens up to Moira about how hard the last few months have been for her.

The pair have a heart-to-heart, and Moira tells her friend all about her current money worries.

The next day Rhona discovers Graham has left her a huge sum of money.

She offers to go into business with Moira, thinking she has found the perfect way to honour Graham's legacy.

Will double crosses Cain

Cain tells Will to pick a side as he reveals he's getting rid of Malone once and for all.

Cain is fuming when Will takes the 4x4 that he was keeping as leverage against Malone.

When the police find it burning in a field, Cain is in more trouble than ever with Malone.

Romance for Priya and Al

When Al talks about his troubles with Ellis, Priya warms towards him and sees him in a new light.

He leans in for a kiss, but Priya wants to keep it professional.

However, the next day, Priya can't resist.

Things get steamy between the pair... but someone sees them together. Who has caught them?

Wendy and Bob plot

Wendy encourages Bob to come up with his own idea for getting Victoria and Luke back together.

What will he do?

