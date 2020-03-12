Emmerdale's Isobel Steele reveals she created cover for Danny Miller's film

Isobel Steele, who plays Liv Flaherty in Emmerdale, has revealed her involvement in her soap co-star Danny Miller's film PACE.

The actress posted a picture of the film's cover, which was originally posted by Daniel Jillings', who stars in the film, to her Instagram story.

She wrote on the image: "Cover by moi."

Isobel shows off another talent (Credit: Instagram @isobelsteelee)

Danny is making his directorial debut with the film.

The Stranger star Siobhan Finneran features alongside Hollyoaks' Daniel Jillings, former Emmerdale actor and Danny's former co-star Joe Gill, and former Coronation Street star Dean Fagan.

Danny revealed filming was completed back in February as he thanked cast and crew.

Danny has had time to work on the production over the last few months as his Emmerdale alter ego Aaron Dingle has been off-screen since January.

Aaron decided to go stay in Scotland with his cousin Debbie Dingle, after struggling to get over his husband Robert wanting a divorce.

However, it has been reported that Danny is now back filming at the ITV soap.

Danny and Isobel play half-siblings Aaron and Liv in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

According to The Sun Danny returned to filming last month and will soon be back on screens.

A source told the publication: "Fans have definitely missed Aaron on screen but they won't have long to wait until he's back in the village where he belongs.

"It's bound to be explosive."

Robert ended his marriage with Aaron (Credit: ITV)

Aaron's life imploded when Robert was sentenced to life in prison after killing his sister's rapist Lee Posner.

Robert then decided to cut off all contact with his family after being moved to a prison on the Isle of Wight.

After sending divorce papers to Aaron, he began to spiral out of control and nearly ended up getting robbed by a man he went to a party with.

He soon decided to spend some time away in order to clear his head. Has it worked?

