Friday 6th March 2020
Emmerdale's Danny Miller 'back filming at soap'

Danny left the soap in January for a short break

By Charlotte Rodrigues
It has been reported that Danny Miller, who plays Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale, is back filming at the soap after a short break.

For months Aaron had been struggling to come to terms with the fact his husband Robert wanted a divorce.

As he went off the rails and nearly got robbed by a man at a party he went to, Aaron decided to leave the village in January to go and visit his cousin Debbie and uncle Zak in Scotland.

Danny left the village in January (Credit: ITV)

But according to The Sun, Danny returned to filming last month and will soon be back on screens.

A source told the publication: "Fans have definitely missed Aaron on screen but they won't have long to wait until he's back in the village where he belongs.

"It's bound to be explosive."

Fans have definitely missed Aaron on screen but they won't have long to wait until he's back.

Shortly after his character's departure, Danny spoke to Digital Spy at the NTAs about future romance for Aaron after Robert's imprisonment.

Robert and Aaron are getting divorced (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale fans predict explosive affair between Moira Dingle and newcomer DI Malone 

When asked how he would feel if he got a new love interest in the future Danny said: "Soaps are one of those things where it needs to move on and it needs to tell stories and stuff so it's inevitable at some point, I think.

"It'll be great, it gives us a chance to tell other stories with different characters and different character groups and relationships so yeah, it'll be fine."

Off-screen, Danny recently completed filming his directorial debut PACE.

Read More: Emmerdale's Bradley Johnson leaves co-stars in stitches after 'embarrassing' wardrobe malfunction

The Stranger star Siobhan Finneran features alongside Hollyoaks' Daniel Jillings, former Emmerdale actor and Danny's former co-star Joe Gill, and former Coronation Street star Dean Fagan.

Will you be watching Danny's film when it comes out?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

