Emmerdale fans rail against soap bosses for ruining Faith Dingle’s death

Faith died a few weeks ago, kicking off the Emmerdale 50th anniversary episodes, as she decided to end her own life.

However, both villagers and viewers hadn’t even begun to process Faith’s death before another villager’s life was cut short.

As Harriet died, Liv’s death was also just around the corner.

But, now fans are railing against Emmerdale bosses, saying that the storm has ruined Faith’s death.

Faith died just before the storm (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale mourns Faith, Liv and Harriet

Faith sadly died when she decided to end her own life, dying in Cain’s arms.

Her death was an important story, shedding light on the difficult decision many cancer patients choose to go through as they battle against the disease.

However, in a blink of an eye, the village had moved on from Faith’s death and were left dealing with the effects of a deadly storm.

In a time when everyone should have been grieving Faith, they also had to grieve the loss of two other characters.

Harriet unfortunately died after she was crushed by a quadbike in the storm.

Liv met a similar fate when she was crushed by a campervan and passed away by Vinny’s side.

With all of the action and further deaths, fans are complaining that Faith’s death has been overshadowed by the big events of the storm.

Harriet died less than a week after Faith (Credit: ITV)

Fans want justice for Faith

Now, fans are taking to Twitter to demand justice for Faith, who seems to have been forgotten amidst the chaos.

One fan noted: “All this [bleep] has overshadowed Faith’s death.”

Another viewer tweeted: “The only thing about having this storm straight after Faith’s death is it means the effects of it (her death) feel less profound?”

A third fan commented: “It’s all a bit weird how they’ve killed more people off straight after Faith dying. Kinda overshadows that now.”

Has the village moved on too fast?

Will the villagers have time to grieve Faith once more?

Liv also lost her life in the storm (Credit: ITV)

Has Faith’s death been overshadowed?

The villagers are still grieving Faith, but it seems that they’re having to share their grief out.

All of these deaths are bound to be a difficult thing to process.

Chas has even suggested that Liv and Faith have a joint funeral.

Has the storm given everyone something to distract themselves with?

Will the Dingles have time to grieve for Faith properly once the chaos has died down?

Emmerdale usually airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

