Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Heartbreaking scenes as Faith dies in Cain’s arms

In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Thursday, October 13 2022) Faith decides to end her own life.

Meanwhile Chas has gone away with Al and misses her mum’s final moments.

Cain is devastated when he realises what his mother has done and she dies with her son by her side.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Faith dies with Cain by her side

Moira is unsettled as Faith hints that she will end her life soon.

Brenda, Eric and Diane vow to make as many memories with Faith as they can, but they have no idea what she’s planning.

Soon Moira is desperately trying to convince Faith to back out of her plan to end her own life.

Faith assures her she isn’t going ahead with it anytime soon, but a guilty look tells a different story and before long Faith is saying her veiled goodbyes.

Nate takes his grandmother up to bed, unaware of the heartbreaking decision she has made.

Once alone in her bedroom, Faith switches off her phone and takes one last look at the pictures from yesterday’s adventure with her family and friends.

Faith prepares to end her days by herself.

But soon Cain arrives and realises what his mum has done.

He’s devastated and tries to make her comfortable as possible.

When Cain realises Faith has taken her final breath, he is completely heartbroken.

As the news of her death reaches her family and friends, they are all devastated.

Chas misses her mum’s final moments

Meanwhile Chas goes to a hotel with her secret lover Al.

He does his best to try and cheer her up as she worried about Faith.

Al tells her that he’s bought them a house and Chas is thrilled, wanting to celebrate.

But she’s completely unaware of the tragic events occurring at home.

Al persuades Chas to bury her troubles and she agrees.

But when Al switches her phone to silent, she misses Paddy‘s many calls.

Paddy desperately tries to get Chas to come home, but can’t reach her.

Will Chas regret her time with Al?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

