Emmerdale advised by Britain’s Got Talent star Tina Humphrey’s widower on Faith Dingle’s storyline

Tonight in Emmerdale, Faith decides to take her own life after her health declines due to her terminal cancer.

Faith wants to retain one last bit of control over her life.

She decides to end things before she gets even weaker.

With this, the Dingles are left heartbroken as Faith passes away.

This story is sadly one that those in real life have to face and Emmerdale has been careful to portray Faith and her cancer accurately and with sensitivity.

Britain’s Got Talent star, Tina Humphrey tragically passed away in 2016 and her widower has been instrumental in helping the soap get Faith’s death right.

Tina and Chandi appeared on BGT in 2010: (Credit: Photo by Ken McKay/Talkback Thames/Shutterstock)

Who was Tina Humphrey?

Tina starred on the 2010 series of Britain’s Got Talent and came forth as she performed with her dancing dog, Chandi.

However, the woman who became a fan favourite, was devastatingly diagnosed with cancer in 2016.

She had a type of skin cancer called melanoma, realising this after finding a suspicious mole on her body.

As the cancer worsened, Tina decided to take her own life by her husband, Steve’s, side.

Speaking to The Sun about Tina’s cancer and eventual death, Steve said: “She said she didn’t want her last moments to be clouded by drugs or unconsciousness. She wanted her wits about her.”

Much like Faith in Emmerdale, Tina was determined to remain upbeat and make as many memories as she could.

However, Tina wanted to be able to say her goodbyes with her family by her side.

Steve said: “She wanted to be able to hold my hand and tell me she loved me, and for me to tell her the same and to just hold each other.

“Tina was a very clever, determined woman who knew her own mind and I wanted her to have what she wanted.”

Tina’s husband remained by her side as he watched her pass away, stating: “Tina wanted to live but she also wanted to shorten a life that was already dying. It’s about compassion.”

Emmedale: Faith dies in Cain’s arms tonight (Credit: ITV)

Sally Dexter on doing Tina’s story justice

As Faith dies in her son Cain’s arms, just like Tina died by Steve’s side, Sally Dexter has spoken out on doing Tina’s story justice.

“I only hope we have done as much justice as we could.

“This subject has caused a lot of debate and so it should. The research team have dug deep for us throughout this whole storyline.

“For the final part of Faith’s storyline we had advice from an organisation called Dignity in Dying, including Steve Jetley and his own experience with his wife Tina, a story we were all extremely moved by.”

“We were all in great awe of the work done by all organisations and charities used for this storyline.”

Faith ends her own life (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Faith decides to take her own life

Tonight (Thursday October 13) after a day of fun on a man-made beach with her family, Faith decides that now is the time to end her own life.

With her health declining, Faith is adamant on ending her life before the cancer causes her further pain.

After Nate helps her into bed, Faith gets ready to die alone.

Fortunately, Cain turns up and realises what his mum is planning.

He rushes to her bedside and stays with her until the very end.

After exchanging heartfelt words, Faith dies in Cain’s arms, leaving all of the Dingles heartbroken.

