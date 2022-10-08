Emmerdale spoilers: Faith’s family give her one last surprise before she makes heartbreaking decision

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that The Dingles go to extreme lengths to give Faith one last day of happiness.

Faith’s devastated when her dreams of going to the seaside are crushed when she takes another bad turn.

But, her family have a plan to get her smiling.

How does Faith’s family grant her wishes in Emmerdale spoilers?

Faith’s dreams are crushed (Credit: ITV)

Faith’s devastated

Faith comes up with an idea to have a day out with her family.

She settles on going to the seaside with them.

Faith tells The Dingles about her plan for a fun day out near the sea and sand, but Cain isn’t too thrilled about the idea.

Sadly, Faith takes another bad turn, but she is adamant that the rest of her family will still go to the seaside and have a fun day.

She doesn’t want her illness getting in the way of her family’s happiness.

Cain sees his mum put on a brave face and realises how excited she was for the trip.

With this, he tries to come up with a plan to make Faith’s wishes come true.

But, will his plan work?

What does Cain have in store for Faith?

The Dingles bring the beach to Faith (Credit: ITV)

The Dingles surprise Faith

Cain ropes in the rest of the family and tells them about a plan he’s come up with.

He still wants Faith to go to the seaside – well, in some shape or form.

The villagers work their magic and soon enough, Emmerdale village is transformed into the seaside itself.

Faith can’t believe the lengths that everyone has gone to.

She’s over the moon when she sees a man-made beach and ice cream van, in the village.

The day seems to be the medicine that everyone needs – even Cain lets himself go and enjoys the fun.

Faith’s family has yet another surprise in store for her as Diane arrives to get in on the events.

Faith is over the moon to see her friend again.

As the day of sun and sand comes to an end, Cain asks Faith to dance with him.

This is the icing on the cake for Faith, expressing her joy at having her family by her side.

But, will Faith’s happiness be short-lived?

