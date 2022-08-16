Emmerdale spoilers: Faith loses her eyesight after collapsing

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Faith makes a to-do list as she doesn’t want to die with any regrets.

She decides she wants to have a party, but ends up collapsing in the village pub and losing her eyesight.

Will Faith be okay?

Faith’s palliative nurse comes to visit her (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Faith wants a party

When Faith’s palliative care nurse tells her that the most important thing for her to focus on is dying with no regrets, Faith is left thoughtful.

Pollard tells Faith that her to-do list is a good idea.

They both feel emotional about what lies ahead for her.

Later Faith and Chas go on a country walk, but when Faith struggles Chas is upset to see another painful reminder of her mum’s deteriorating health.

Faith perks up when she sees a farmer nearby and flags him down to give them a left back to the village.

As they’re heading back home, Faith tells Chas that she would like a party before it’s too late and she’s taken aback.

Faith begs Chas not to make the same mistakes in life that she did, leaving them both with something to think about.

Chas and Faith go for a country walk (Credit: ITV)

Faith collapses

When Cain finds out about the party he’s reluctant to attend it, fearing how upsetting he will find it.

But when Moira confirms he will be there he feels guilty over his selfish behaviour.

At the party in the Woolpack there’s a slight awkwardness as Faith begins her speech to people arriving.

But everyone begins to relax when Faith begins to sing a karaoke tune.

The party is in full swing but suddenly Faith collapses at the bar and everyone panics.

Faith collapses at her party (Credit: ITV)

People rush over to help her, but will Faith be okay?

Later at the hospital Chas and Paddy wait for news on Faith. But Chas is upset and takes her anger out on Paddy leaving him at a loss.

When a nurse takes them to see Faith, who is very confused, they’re worried.

They are distressed to see Faith in such a state when she claims she can’t see properly.

Is Faith going to be okay?

