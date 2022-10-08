Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal Cain’s heartbreak as he watches his mum, Faith, take her last breath.

When Cain realises that Faith has decided to end her own life, he’s devastated.

But, will Cain support Faith through the very end in Emmerdale spoilers?

Faith’s been keeping her decision a secret from Cain (Credit: ITV)

Cain finds out Faith’s plan

Fans of Emmerdale will know that Faith has recently decided to end her own life, after her health has deteriorated further as her cancer progresses.

The only person in on Faith’s decision, at the moment, is Moira.

Faith initially asked Moira to help her end things but after seeing that Moira felt uncomfortable about the decision, she changed her mind.

She didn’t want Moira to be implicated in her death, so instead she asked her to just be by her side at the end.

Moira vowed to keep Faith’s decision a secret from Cain but struggled with the pressure, especially after hearing Cain and Chas talking about hospices.

However, in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers Moira tries to convince Faith to change her plan when she realises that she’s planning on ending things sooner rather than later.

Faith pretends that she’s planning on sticking around but continues with her plan.

Cain comes to see Faith and realises that she’s set on ending her own life.

How will Cain react?

Faith dies (Credit: ITV)

Cain watches Faith die

Faith decides to end things alone and gets in to bed to carry out her plan.

However, Cain arrives and realises what Faith has done.

He’s not ready to say goodbye and is absolutely heartbroken.

Cain knows that Faith’s days are almost up and sits by her bedside to share some heartfelt words.

The pair cry on each other’s shoulders as they say their goodbyes.

Cain watches on as his mum takes her last breath.

Emotions are high as the villagers start to process the loss of Faith.

But, will Cain find out that Moira knew Faith’s plan all along?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

