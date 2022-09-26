Faith Moira Emmerdale
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Heartbreak as Faith’s health takes another turn for the worse

Moira thinks about what Faith has asked her to do

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Monday, September 26 2022) reveal that Faith‘s health takes another bad turn leading Moira to make a huge decision.

Meanwhile Hazel comes to collect Millie and Vinny gets a shock as Liv and Sandra return to Emmerdale after their trip from Spain.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Moira and Faith Emmerdale
Moira hasn’t told Cain about Faith’s plan (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Moira makes a decision as Faith’s health takes a turn

Faith is relieved when she finds out Moira hasn’t told Cain about her plans to end her own life.

She’s determined for Moira to still help her at the end, but Moira is resistant.

But when Faith’s health takes another downwards turn Moira is upset to see her mother-in-law is running out of time.

Later Faith is left feeling overwhelmed when Moira relents and agrees to be by her side at the end.

Torn, Moira sobs and hopes that she’s made the right decision.

Emmerdale Kim, Will, Hazel and Millie
Millie is thrilled to see Hazel (Credit: ITV)

Hazel comes to collect Millie

There is trouble up at Home Farm and Dawn is still frustrated over Millie lying about Clemmie hurting her.

Meanwhile Harriet tries her best to hide her feelings for Will.

But Will is struggling to hide his resentment over Kim having Dawn move out.

Later Hazel shows up at Home Farm to pick Millie up. When Millie is gone, Kim realises just how alone she is.

Emmerdale Liv and Sandra
Liv and Sandra are back (Credit: ITV)

Sandra drives a wedge between Liv and Vinny

Vinny is shocked when he finds a ‘For Sale’ sign outside Mill Cottage.

Moments later Liv and Sandra surprise him as they arrive back from their holiday in Spain.

Vinny is not happy about Liv’s decision to sell the house without him.

But Sandra is secretly happy knowing her plan to cause trouble is working.

Their bickering intensifies and Sandra smiles as the wedge she’s building between them grows.

Is her plan working?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

