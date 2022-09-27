Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Faith secretly plans her death

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Tuesday, September 27 2022) reveal that Faith starts to plan her death.

Meanwhile Kim tries to apologise to Dawn, and Mandy plots revenge against Sandra.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Faith doesn’t want to talk about hospice care (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Faith plans her death

Emmerdale character Cain insists on planning hospice care for Faith, but Moira feels awkward knowing she isn’t going to need it.

Faith begins to plan a fun day for everyone but the atmosphere soon changes as Cain and Chas persist with planning for the hospice.

Faith starts to feel guilty about her deception.

When they’re on their own, Moira asks Faith to share her plans for her death.

However Faith refuses to tell Moira anything as it will implicate her as assisting suicide is a crime.

Faith is adamant that she wants to choose the moment and have some control over her death.

Moira is terrified by the reality of what she’s agreed to do.

Chas gets a message from Al (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Chas gets a message

Meanwhile Chas gets a message from Al asking to meet. Will she go?

Kim apologises to Dawn (Credit: ITV)

Kim apologises

Breakfast at Home Farm is frosty as Will is upset over Dawn’s refusal to attend the wedding.

Kim decides to bite her lip and goes to apologise to Dawn. But will she forgive Kim?

Vinny agrees to move to Spain with Liv and Sandra (Credit: ITV)

Mandy plots revenge

Outside the village Terry and Sandra secretly meet up and their plan picks up momentum.

Vinny sees Mandy and is shocked when she insists Sandra is causing the problems between him and Liv.

Mandy comes up with a plan for revenge.

Later Vinny apologises for Liv for his behaviour and she’s thrilled by his change of heart.

They agree to all move to Spain together.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs Monday to Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to tonight’s episode of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!