Emmerdale stars lead tributes as Sally Dexter sends farewell message following Faith’s death

Last night’s Emmerdale (Thursday October 13, 2022), saw Faith end her own life and sadly pass away in her son, Cain’s, arms.

The heart-breaking scenes marked the end of Sally Dexter’s time on the soap, leading her to mark the moment with a touching farewell message.

Now, fellow cast members have shared their praise for their co-star.

Faith ended her own life (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Faith dies

Last night, Faith decided to end her own life and said her goodbyes to her family, without them knowing.

Faith had planned to spend her last moments alone.

However, when Sarah showed Moira the necklace Faith had given her, alarm bells started to ring.

Faith had made it clear that Sarah would only lay her hands on it when she was dead.

Rushing up to The Woolpack, Moira rang Cain and told him that something was wrong.

The pair reached Faith’s bedside and found that she had decided to end her own life.

Nothing could be done to save her.

All that Cain could do was hold his mum in his arms and share some touching words with her.

The most important words of all were “I love you” – something Faith had always longed to hear from her son.

After hearing Cain confess his love for her, Faith could die in peace, taking her last breath by Cain’s side.

Sally has said a big farewell (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sally Dexter’s farewell

After Faith’s death, Sally has shared an emotional farewell message as she bows out of the soap.

On Emmerdale’s Instagram page, a video was shared in which Sally could be seen reflecting on her time in the Dales.

Thanking the viewers who have stood by her character since her arrival in 2017, Sally reflected: “It’s only been a few short years that I’ve been here, but I’ve loved it and I’ve loved sharing it with all of you.”

Reflecting on her recent storyline she said: “As sad as it’s been, it’s also been a real pleasure and a privilege.”

Ah, we love you, Sally!

Everyone loved Faith (Credit: ITV)

Sally’s been praised for her performance

Sally brought lots of humour and excitement into the village through her role as Faith, whilst also starring in some important storylines throughout the years.

It is no surprise that her fellow Emmerdale co-stars have been quick to praise her.

Karen Blick, who plays Lydia Dingle, commented three heart emojis and wrote: “Love love love Sally Dexter xx.”

Amy Walsh, who plays Tracy Metcalfe, praised: “She’s just great!!!” followed by a heart emoji.

Fans have also poured in their tributes for the actress.

One viewer exclaimed: “Sally, you LEGEND!!! The way you brought Faith’s character to life and brought her into our lives has been truly magnificent, spellbinding, hilarious, tragic and so much more!!!! You really are a VERY talented lady and from the bottom of my heart… I thank you.”

Another cried: “Going to miss you so much. You’re a remarkable and an amazing lady, and one of the best actors TV will ever have.”

A third fan wrote: “It’s been a privilege for us too. Good luck in your next venture. We’ll miss you.”

Are you crying yet?

We are!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

