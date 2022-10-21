Emmerdale fans predict huge plot twist in Chas and Al affair storyline

In the Emmerdale storm, Al decided to save Chas and leave Kerry to fend for herself when both women were hit by flying debris.

Looking on in shock, Kerry wondered why Al didn’t come running to her rescue.

Now fans think that she already knows about Al’s affair and is trying to play him.

Al saved his secret lover (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Al saved Chas over Kerry

For months Emmerdale residents Chas and Al have been having an affair.

Al’s fiancée Kerry and Chas’s husband Paddy have no idea what’s been going on.

Chas and Al were ready to leave the village for a new life together. But when Chas missed Faith‘s death due to being with Al, she tried to end things with Al out in the storm.

However Kerry was not too far away.

With the storm pushing its way through the village, Kerry and Chas found themselves injured by flying debris.

Al had a decision to make and ultimately chose to save Chas whilst leaving Kerry to suffer alone.

Watching on, Kerry had to get herself up and see her fiancé save his secret lover.

Hundreds of things must have been running through her head as she saw Al rush off with Chas to the hospital.

But surely, she could have sensed that something was not quite, right?

Does Kerry already know about the affair?

Did Al’s act of heroism lead her to work it out?

Kerry’s still going ahead with the wedding plans (Credit: ITV)

Fans reckon that Kerry is playing Al

Last night’s episode (Thursday October 20, 2022), saw Kerry ask Al to speed up their wedding plans.

In the hospital waiting room, Kerry was ready to support Amelia with her labour.

She reflected on Harriet’s death and told Al that they needed to live in the moment and not prolong things as you just never know what is round the corner.

With this, she said that they should book their wedding at the soonest date possible.

However, Al tried his best to convince Kerry that they should wait until the summer – after all, he doesn’t actually intend on ever getting married to her.

Now, fans reckon that Kerry knows about the affair and is playing Al by trying to scare him about their upcoming marriage.

One viewer commented: “Kerry 100% knows about him and Chas.”

Another wrote: “Kerry has got to be playing Al now surely?”

Kerry 💯 knows about him and Chas #emmerdale @emmerdale — blake lively is perfection 🤍 (@flawedimperf) October 20, 2022

Kerry has got to be playing Al now surely? #emmerdale — Eli 🍂🎃🌌 (@aaron_dingles) October 20, 2022

Is Kerry tricking Al?! #emmerdale — Ms B 🐝 (@hotpot8878) October 20, 2022

A third fan questioned: “Is Kerry tricking Al?!”

Is Kerry trying to get a one up on her cheating fiancé?

Is Kerry trying to get revenge? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Is Kerry trying to play Al?

After seeing how Al saved Chas, Kerry might have sussed out that Al’s been cheating on her.

Instead of being a victim, Kerry might want to get revenge on the cheating businessman by scaring him with the prospect of marriage.

After all, with Chas and Al having not so secret conversations outside of The Woolpack, it’s not hard to see what they’re up to.

But, is Kerry clever enough to play Al?

Or does she still think that her relationship is fine and dandy?

