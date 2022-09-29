Emmerdale Kerry, Al and Chas
Emmerdale spoilers: Chas and Al caught out at last!

Chas and Al get rumbled

By Tamzin Meyer

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Chas and Al are caught kissing outside The Woolpack, as their affair steps up a level.

Al agrees to get engaged to Kerry, but he promises Chas that he only has eyes for her.

As they kiss, someone catches them in the act.

Who sees them kiss and rumbles them in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers?

Emmerdale Al and Chas kissing
Al and Chas’ affair gets more serious (Credit: ITV)

Al and Chas want to start afresh

Recently, Al and Chas’s affair got serious.

On a night away at a cottage, Al and Chas were in bed together. In deep conversation, Al confessed his love to Chas.

Initially, Chas was startled and rushed off to check on Eve, but once Al reconfirmed his feelings later on, she was lovestruck.

After that, she realised she loved him too.

Things get more serious next week as Al wants them to settle down with each other.

He suggests that they go on the run together and start a new life.

Chas is head over heels and agrees.

Therefore, Al starts to house hunt for them both.

Will the pair leave their lives behind and start afresh?

Emmerdale Al and Chas
Al and Chas get rumbled (Credit: ITV)

Someone rumbles Chas and Al in Emmerdale spoilers

Al then gets a shock as Kerry proposes to him unexpectedly.

She thought that Al was buying a house for her.

After that, she wants to plan for their future.

Little does she know was that Al was actually planning on dumping her.

As Chas watches on in horror, she tries to hide her upset as Al agrees to marry Kerry.

Later, Chas forgives Al, which soon leads to a kiss.

However, they soon look on in horror when someone catches them at it.

Who rumbles them?

Will Kerry find out the truth about Al and Chas?

Or has someone else caught them out? Paddy? Returning Aaron? Faith?

And will they keep Chas’s secret?

Emmerdale usually airs Monday to Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

