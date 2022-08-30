Emmerdale spoilers: Al makes a shock confession to Chas

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Al and Chas’ affair takes an unexpected and somewhat serious turn.

As the pair spend time under the sheets, Al makes a shock confession.

What does Al confess in Emmerdale?

Al opens up to Chas (Credit: ITV)

Al makes a confession

After spending time under the bed sheets with Chas, Al decides to get down to a deep conversation.

He’s quick to open up to Chas about his growing feelings for her.

Al reveals that he loves her.

Shocked and unable to process the revelation, Chas rushes off and leaves Al to wallow in the humiliation.

Later, when the pair meet up again, Al tells his lover that he meant every word.

Questioning everything, Chas admits to herself that she has similar feelings for him too.

Is Chas falling in deep?

Is Chas happy with the way things are moving? (Credit: ITV)

Will Chas leave Paddy for Al?

As Al confesses his love and Chas realises that their affair is way more than a fling, could she be about to leave Paddy?

Viewers will know that Belle has been keeping their affair a secret after catching them out at a business event.

Chas has since being lying to Belle that the affair is over with, but could she expose them?

Could Al’s declaration of love spark a turning point in their relationship?

Will Chas leave Paddy as things start getting serious with her secret lover?

Mack feels the guilt (Credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Mack has regrets

Elsewhere in the Dales, Mack is feeling like a very guilty man as he continues to hide the fact that he’s cheated on Charity.

His irresponsible and irrational actions are eating him up, leading him to confide in Nate.

At The Hide, the pair share a few drinks before Mack tells Nate that he’s cheated on Charity with another villager.

He’s been receiving texts from the mystery woman promising him that she won’t blab.

Nate can’t believe what he’s hearing, being shocked by the confession.

Will Nate go running to Charity and tell her what Mack’s done?

Is this the end for the couple?

We hope not!

