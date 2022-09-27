Emmerdale: Danny Miller warns Aaron will struggle not to tell Paddy if he finds out about Chas’s affair

Emmerdale star Danny Miller has warned that Aaron would struggle not to tell Paddy about Chas and Al’s affair if he finds out.

Aaron is returning to Emmerdale next week as the soap’s 50th anniversary approaches.

He returns to see Liv, but could he find out about Al and Chas‘s affair while he’s back in the village?

Chas has been cheating on Paddy with Al (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Chas and Al’s affair

Aaron’s mum Chas has been cheating on her husband Paddy with Al Chapman for months.

The only person who knew about the affair was Belle Dingle. However Chas convinced her to keep quiet, saying she would end the affair.

However it wasn’t long before Al and Chas began sleeping together again.

Meanwhile Chas has also been struggling to deal with the fact her mother Faith has terminal cancer.

It was announced earlier this year that Danny Miller would be returning to the soap as Aaron Dingle.

Although it seems he will be focused on seeing Faith and Liv, Emmerdale producer Kate Brooks has teased that Aaron could find out about the affair, but how will Aaron react?

Aaron is back (Credit: ITV)

Danny Miller talks about Chas and Al’s affair

When asked how Aaron would feel if he found out about Chas and Al’s affair, Danny told Entertainment Daily and other media: “To have that on-screen at the moment, it’s tough to watch because I think everybody loves Paddy and Chas, particularly Aaron.

“Paddy is his dad in Aaron’s eyes. His dad robbed him of a life really and Paddy gave him one and looked after him, even when him and Chas had split up.

“He came out to Paddy and Paddy helped him deal with his sexuality and his self harm.

“I think it would be worse than the other way around in Aaron’s eyes.

“I think he’d be more angry at Chas cheating than Paddy cheating. He’s got strong feelings for him so I don’t think he’s going to like it at all.”

Will Paddy find out the truth? (Credit: ITV)

Aaron would want to tell Paddy

When asked if Aaron could ever forgive Chas and if he would tell Paddy if he were to find out the truth Danny said: “I think he’d want to tell Paddy, but his mum is going through a lot and it’s timing.

“Faith’s really not well and Chas is playing away so the family could potentially be destroyed at the wrong time, so I think his conscience is getting the better of him to tell people what’s happened, particularly Paddy because he’s worried about the family.

“Then with Faith, will she die taking that with her instead of the happy memories of her family? It’s not just a case of telling Paddy.

“His morals are always in the right place, he’s honest and loyal and I think it would kill him not to tell Paddy.”

Will Aaron find out?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

