Emmerdale: ‘Horrific’ Faith storylines fills fans with ‘hate’ for the soap

Fans of Emmerdale are devastated over Faith Dingle’s death storyline, and have shared how much they aren’t ready to let her go.

Last night (Thursday, September 22, 2022) Faith found out that she might have less than a month to live.

She was devastated that she might not be around for Eve’s birthday.

Fans have taken to Twitter to share their upset over Faith’s upcoming death.

Faith’s time is almost up (Credit: ITV)

Faith is about to die in Emmerdale

Viewers will know that Faith hasn’t got long left.

She’s been deteriorating quite quickly ever since she collapsed at her party and was taken to hospital.

It was there she found out that her cancer has spread to her brain.

Since then, she’s been trying to make as many memories as possible.

Recently she stole a chameleon from the vets and also stole a golf cart with Eric, all in the hopes of creating memorable moments for her family and friends.

However, Faith’s also had to deal with some pretty big decisions.

She’s decided on a DNR, given Cain the lasting power of attorney and now she’s been seen thinking about how she wants to go when the time comes for her to die.

In last night’s episode, Faith shouted at Kyle confusing him for Cain.

This comes after she recently attacked Cain, thinking he was Shadrach.

With her family shaken, they arranged for her to speak to her palliative care officer who told her that she might only have a month left to live.

Faith’s time is almost up (Credit: ITV)

Fans don’t want Faith to die

Fans know that Faith’s death is coming sooner rather than later, but they don’t want to accept it.

They’ve expressed their ‘hate’ for the storyline.

One viewer exclaimed: “We love Faith. I hate that you as a show have chosen to kill her off… Also, who’s telling Aaron that his gran’s dying?”

Another said: “Faith being told she only has a month to live. I’m crying my eyes out. Emmerdale won’t ever be the same without Faith Dingle.”

#Emmerdale we love Faith 😭😭😭

I hate that you as a show have chose to kill her off…💔

Also who's telling Aaron that his grans dying? pic.twitter.com/ctOjjVuZRy — Anne (@Robron75) September 22, 2022

Faith told she only has a month to live 💔💔😭😭😭. I'm crying my eyes out. #Emmerdale won't ever be the same again without Faith Dingle. — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGSoapKing11) September 22, 2022

A third fan expressed their devastation: “I’m gonna be crying like a baby when Faith Dingle dies. She’s the best character and Sally Dexter is incredible as her.”

A fourth viewer cried: “I hate this. The next couple of weeks are gonna be horrific.”

Faith wants to end her own life

Faith makes one last decision (Credit: ITV)

Next week, Faith makes one final decision about her death.

She knows that she’s getting weaker and more confused by the minute and doesn’t want her family to see her like this.

With this, she decides that she wants to end her own life before the cancer does.

And, she wants Moira to help her.

Moira promises to keep Faith’s plan a secret, but when Cain starts speaking about hospices, she struggles with the pressure.

Will Moira help Faith when she’s ready to end things?

Emmerdale usually airs Monday to Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

