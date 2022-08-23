Emmerdale Spoilers: Chas betrays Belle

This week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Chas betrays Belle, as uncovers her affair with Al. Back at the village, Belle issues an ultimatum.

This comes after Belle witnessed Chas and Al kiss outside of the hotel where they had hooked up.

Chas and Al have been continuing to have an affair even as Chas’s mother, Faith, is dying of cancer. However, they were caught in the act by Belle, in a chance encounter.

In scenes airing tonight, August 23rd, Belle confronts Chas and Al and demands that they end their affair.

However, the pair soon betray Belle by making plans to continue their affair behind her back.

Chas and Al are shocked to learn that Belle knows of their affair (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Belle demands that Chas and Al break it off

After witnessing Chas and Al in the act, Belle confronts the cheating pair.

Chas and Al are mortified.

Belle demands that they end the affair immediately.

Back at the village, Belle confronts Chas and Al (Credit: ITV)

However, Al soon confirms with Chas that the affair is still on.

Later, Al gives her two burner phones.

Chas is ridden with guilt.

Will she carry on sleeping with Al in spite of Belle’s warning?

What next for Chas and Al?

Chas may feel guilty, but this doesn’t stop her from taking the burner phones from Al – betraying Belle.

Belle demands that Chas and Al end their affair (Credit: ITV)

This comes as Emmerdale fans have already complained about the ‘stupid’ storyline. Some fans fear that Chas and Al’s affair is overshadowing the death of Faith. Others have grown tired of their selfish behaviour.

Will Chas’s conscience get the better of her?

Will she continue sleeping with Al?

Is this the beginning of the end for Chas and Al?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

