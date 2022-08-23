Emmerdale Belle Chas Al
Soaps

Emmerdale Spoilers: Chas betrays Belle

Can an ultimatum from Belle put a stop to Chas's affair?

By Joel Harley
| Updated:

This week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Chas betrays Belle, as  uncovers her affair with Al. Back at the village, Belle issues an ultimatum.

This comes after Belle witnessed Chas and Al kiss outside of the hotel where they had hooked up.

Chas and Al have been continuing to have an affair even as Chas’s mother, Faith, is dying of cancer. However, they were caught in the act by Belle, in a chance encounter.

In scenes airing tonight, August 23rd, Belle confronts Chas and Al and demands that they end their affair.

However, the pair soon betray Belle by making plans to continue their affair behind her back.

Chas and Al are shocked to learn that Belle knows of their affair (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Belle demands that Chas and Al break it off

After witnessing Chas and Al in the act, Belle confronts the cheating pair.

Chas and Al are mortified.

Belle demands that they end the affair immediately.

Emmerdale Belle confronts Chas and Al
Back at the village, Belle confronts Chas and Al (Credit: ITV)

However, Al soon confirms with Chas that the affair is still on.

Later, Al gives her two burner phones.

Chas is ridden with guilt.

Will she carry on sleeping with Al in spite of Belle’s warning?

What next for Chas and Al?

Chas may feel guilty, but this doesn’t stop her from taking the burner phones from Al – betraying Belle.

Emmerdale Belle demands that Chas and Al end their affair (Credit: ITV)
Belle demands that Chas and Al end their affair (Credit: ITV)

This comes as Emmerdale fans have already complained about the ‘stupid’ storyline. Some fans fear that Chas and Al’s affair is overshadowing the death of Faith. Others have grown tired of their selfish behaviour.

Will Chas’s conscience get the better of her?

Will she continue sleeping with Al?

Is this the beginning of the end for Chas and Al?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Will you be watching next week’s Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

In large picture in centre, Rose Ayling-Ellis smiles for camera. In smaller picture in a pink half circle frame, a picture of Giovanni Pernice smiling
Rose Ayling-Ellis makes confession about Giovanni Pernice as she talks Strictly
EastEnders spoilers: Linda spared jail, but Janine plots to bring her down
Kate Garraway looks serious on GMB today
Kate Garraway reveals ‘struggle’ amid husband Derek’s health woes: ‘It comes and bites you’
Marriage promotional photos
Marriage writer Stefan Golaszewski explains Sean Bean and Nicola Walker drama
Emmerdale Liv Vinny
Emmerdale: Have Liv and Vinny ever had sex?
This Morning presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby in promo photos
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby receive gutting news ahead of This Morning return