Emmerdale boss teases details on Aaron Dingle’s return as ‘meaty’ anniversary drama confirmed

Emmerdale boss Kate Brooks has teased details of Aaron Dingle‘s return, confirming ‘meaty drama’ ahead of the show’s 50th anniversary.

It was recently announced that Danny Miller would return to the soap to reprise his role as Aaron.

Aaron left the village in December 2021, after the murder of boyfriend of Ben Tucker.

He will make a temporary return during the soap’s 50th anniversary.

His special appearance will come alongside fan favourites Diane Sugden and Tracy Metcalfe.

Emmerdale producer Kate Brooks promised that the returning characters will have a big impact on the show. “They’ll come back and be at the heart of some really big stories that’ll impact their lives, and not just their lives but the lives of the characters they leave behind. It’s all really exciting and brilliant.”

Danny Miller will be returning to Emmerdale in October for the soap’s 50th anniversary (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale boss teases details of Aaron Dingle’s return

Speaking specifically of Aaron, Brooks promised that fans will see a resolution to his storyline.

As he left the village, Aaron wrongly believed that sister Liv Flaherty had murdered Ben.

However, it was later revealed that Meena Jutla was in fact responsible for Ben’s murder.

Clearly Aaron has a few loose ends to tie up.

Aaron left the soap in 2021, after the murder of boyfriend Ben (Credit: ITV)

Most notably, there’s the impending death of Faith Dingle, who is dying of cancer.

Discussing the situation, Brooks told Digital Spy: “Aaron comes back to the show ostensibly to see Faith, but obviously there’s a lot of loose ends to tie up with Liv.”

“They left under quite bad terms, so there’s quite a lot to explore between that brother and sister dynamic.”

Faith’s illness and bad blood with Liv is not all that Aaron will have to deal with.

Aaron’s mum has been having an affair (Credit: ITV)

‘Meaty’ family drama confirmed for Aaron

Brooks continued: “Throw into the equation that his mum is having an affair with Al, who is massively despised by the Dingle clan, there’s a lot of meaty drama for Aaron to get involved in.”

How will Aaron react to his mother’s affair?

Will this tie in to the return of Liv’s own mother?

Emmerdale celebrates its 50th anniversary in October. However these special episodes play out, Aaron is set to be a key part of it.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

