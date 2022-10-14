Emmerdale fans were left disgusted with Chas Dingle as she missed Faith‘s death.

In last night’s Emmerdale episode (Thursday, October 13) Faith sent Chas away to the spa, but Chas secretly went with her lover Al.

While she was away, Faith decided to end her own life and died in the arms of her son Cain.

But now fans are completely disgusted with Chas for missing Faith’s last moments.

Faith’s cancer returned earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Chas and Al’s affair

Earlier this year Chas discovered Faith’s cancer had returned.

She opened up to Al Chapman about her mum’s illness, but the two soon began an affair.

Chas’s husband Paddy and Al’s fiancée Kerry have no idea about the affair.

Recently Chas’s son Aaron found out about the affair.

He told his mum she had to choose between him and Al.

After Faith’s health took another bad turn, it seemed that Chas had chose her family over Al.

But she later met up with Al and told him that she loved him.

This week Chas, Cain and the rest of the Dingles brought the beach to Emmerdale for Faith.

Chas and Al have been having an affair for months (Credit: ITV)

Fans disgusted as ‘foul’ Chas misses Faith’s death being with Al

In last night’s episode, Faith decided to give her daughter a trip to the spa.

However Chas and Al secretly arranged for him to go with her.

At the hotel, Al encouraged Chas not to worry about everything that was going on a just relax.

He then told her that he had bought a house for them to move into and she was thrilled.

As they celebrated, Al secretly turned her phone to silent.

Meanwhile back at home Faith was saying her veiled goodbyes to family and friends.

Faith died with Cain by her side (Credit: ITV)

However Moira had a feeling something wasn’t right when she learnt that Faith had give Sarah a locket she said she wouldn’t give her until after she had died.

Realising Faith could be going through will her plan to end her life, Moira got Cain and they rushed over there.

Cain was devastated when he saw what his mother had done.

But downstairs in the pub Paddy couldn’t get through to Chas.

As Faith died in Cain’s arms, Chas was still at the hotel with Al.

However fans are furious with ‘foul’ Chas for missing her mother’s final moments.

Chas you are just foul #emmerdale — Airline Bae ✈️🇧🇧🇯🇲♉️ (@SistahSkinglo) October 13, 2022

Chas’ character has been ruined no coming back for the character now #Emmerdale — ~❀𝒦ℯ𝓁𝓁𝓎❀~🌸 (@kellymew_) October 13, 2022

Chas literally deserves everything that comes to her for this. Aaron warned her she'll lose him if she carried on with Al. If Chas is not careful she'll also lose the pub and her family completly and I won't feel any remorse for her at all 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡 #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/vhK17l2ruZ — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGSoapKing11) October 13, 2022

Chas knows how ill Faith is, and that it could be any time. She knows she had an exhausting day previously that totally wiped her out…yet still she’s off with Al, ignoring her phone. Makes the blood boil #emmerdale — Jess (@ifeelflames) October 13, 2022

What do you think?

