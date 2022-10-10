Aaron Al Emmerdale
Soaps

Emmerdale fans predict dark murder twist for Aaron and Al

Aaron found out about the affair

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale fans are predicting that Aaron Dingle will kill his mum’s secret lover Al Chapman now he knows about the affair.

Last week Aaron was furious when he found out that Chas had been having an affair with Al.

However fans think that Aaron will end up killing Al in Emmerdale.

Emmerdale Al and Chas under the covers
Chas and Al have been having an affair for months (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Aaron discovers Chas and Al’s affair

Chas and Al’s affair began back in June.

Chas recently discovered Faith‘s cancer has returned and was terminal. She opened up to Al and the two shared a kiss.

Although they first decided there would be no feelings attached, they began to fall for each other.

At one point they were caught at a hotel by Chas’s cousin Belle Dingle.

Belle warned Chas to end things with Al and she did.

Belle believed it was truly over between Chas and Al. But it wasn’t long before Chas secretly resumed her affair with her lover.

Emmerdale Al and Chas
Al and Chas were caught kissing by Aaron (Credit: ITV)

Last week Al began preparing to buy a house for him and Chas to move into.

However when his girlfriend Kerry proposed, he was shocked.

He decided to accept Kerry’s proposal.

Later he assured Chas he still wanted to be with her. As they shared a kiss, Chas’s son Aaron caught them.

He confronted his mum and she blamed her husband Paddy for not being there.

Aaron told her she needed to chose between him and Al.

Fans think Aaron will kill Al (Credit: ITV)

Fans predict dark murder twist for Aaron and Al

The next day Chas was left devastated as Faith’s health took another bad turn and it seems like she’s chosen her family.

Later Aaron punched Al saying he won’t let him ruin his mum’s marriage.

He told Al that Chas has chosen Paddy and threatened to kill him.

Now fans think Aaron really will kill Al to stop him from ruining his family.

Do you think Aaron would kill Al?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

