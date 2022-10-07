Emmerdale fans enraged as Chas blames Paddy for her affair with Al

Emmerdale fans are furious with Chas Dingle after she blamed her husband Paddy for having an affair with Al.

Chas and Al have been having an affair for months and Paddy has no idea.

However Chas’s son Aaron found out about the affair in last night’s episode (Thursday, October 6) and Chas’s explanation left fans enraged.

Kerry proposed and Al accepted (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Chas and Al’s affair

Earlier this year, Chas learnt that Faith‘s cancer has returned and it was terminal.

She opened up to the Dingle’s enemy Al about her mother and soon the two began to have an affair.

At first they agreed there would be no strings attached but it’s become clear the two have developed feelings for each other.

This week Al started discussing buying a house for him and Chas.

However when his girlfriend Kerry found out he was planning to buy a house, she thought he was buying it for them.

In last night’s episode, Al told Chas he was going to end things with Kerry.

However he was shocked when Kerry proposed to him in the Woolpack.

He accepted but later told Chas he was still committed to her.

Aaron caught Chas and Al kissing (Credit: ITV)

Fans enraged as Chas blames Paddy for her affair with Al

Chas and Al shared a kiss, but they were soon caught by Aaron.

Aaron was disgusted and headed back to the Woolpack.

Chas followed him and Aaron was furious that his mum was cheating on Paddy with Al.

She explained that she was struggling to keep it all together after finding out about Faith and Al was there for her.

Chas blamed Paddy for her affair (Credit: ITV)

When Aaron asked about Paddy, Chas said that he wasn’t there at there at the time saying he was either working, helping with Marlon or at a conference.

Aaron pointed out he was making money for his family, but Chas said she was left alone to look after her daughter Eve and Faith and Al was a release for her.

However fans were furious that Chas was blaming Paddy for her cheating.

Aaron told Chas that she needed to choose between him or Al. And if she chose to stay with Al he could leave the village again.

What will Chas do?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

