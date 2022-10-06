Emmerdale: Danny Miller warns Aaron will struggle not to tell Paddy about Chas’s affair

Scenes in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Thursday October 6) saw Aaron learn of Chas‘s affair with Al Chapman. But will Aaron tell Paddy the truth about Chas and Al?

Actor Danny Miller, who plays Aaron, has said it’s going to be tough…

Aaron learned about Chas and Al’s affair as he caught them, mid-embrace.

Later, he issued Chas an ultimatum.

He demanded that Chas end her relationship with Al, and then come clean to Paddy about the affair.

Aaron caught Chas and Al in the act (Credit: ITV)

Will Aaron tell Paddy the truth?

Aaron has returned to the village to see Liv and hopefully repair their relationship.

He has also been spending time with grandmother Faith, who is dying from cancer.

And, in tonight’s episode, he stumbled across his mother’s affair with Al Chapman.

As expected, his loyalty to father figure Paddy quickly came to the fore, and he demanded that Chas come clean.

But could Aaron tell Paddy himself?

Aaron recently returned to the village to see sister Liv (Credit: ITV)

Danny Miller talks about Chas and Al’s affair

Speaking to Entertainment Daily, star Danny Miller talked of Aaron’s relationship with Paddy.

“Paddy is his dad in Aaron’s eyes. His dad robbed him of a life really and Paddy gave him one and looked after him, even when him and Chas had split up.

“He came out to Paddy and Paddy helped him deal with his sexuality and his self harm.

“I think it would be worse than the other way around in Aaron’s eyes.

“I think he’d be more angry at Chas cheating than Paddy cheating. He’s got strong feelings for him so I don’t think he’s going to like it at all.”

Paddy has been a father figure to Aaron (Credit: ITV)

Is Aaron going to tell Paddy?

But could Aaron tell Paddy himself?

“I think he’d want to tell Paddy, but his mum is going through a lot and it’s timing.

“Faith’s really not well and Chas is playing away so the family could potentially be destroyed at the wrong time, so I think his conscience is getting the better of him to tell people what’s happened, particularly Paddy because he’s worried about the family.

“Then with Faith, will she die taking that with her instead of the happy memories of her family? It’s not just a case of telling Paddy.

“His morals are always in the right place, he’s honest and loyal and I think it would kill him not to tell Paddy.”

As tonight’s episode stands, Aaron has given Chas a chance to do the right thing.

But will Chas come clean to Paddy?

Is Aaron going to have to tell Paddy himself?

