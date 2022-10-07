In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Thursday, October 6, 2022), Kerry was seen proposing to Al in The Woolpack.

After thinking that he’d bought a house for them both, Kerry decided to show her desire to settle down with Al by proposing to him.

However, Kerry didn’t propose in the usual way you’d expect, leaving many fans to cringe at the scenes.

Al was too stunned to speak (Credit: ITV)

Kerry proposed to Al

Last night, Kerry started to believe that Al had bought them both a house, after seeing him look at properties online.

Over a conversation in The Hide, Kerry was trying to prise the information out of Al, but he wouldn’t tell her anything.

He had no idea what she was going on about.

With this, Kerry decided that if she wanted to settle down with Al, she’d have to make the first move.

Later on, Kerry could be seen all dolled up as she asked Chloe to play some music.

She then turned to face Al and started proposing to him in the form of a rap.

Kerry sang: “So be my Hansel, I’ll be your Gretel. A house in the woods, that’s where we’ll settle.”

Of course, she didn’t know that Al had actually been looking at houses for him and Chas to buy.

Al was actually thinking of splitting up with Kerry but was shocked when she proposed.

She asked him: “All I ask, if I’m not a minger, say yes, my love, and put a ring on my finger.”

It took Al a long time to answer, but ultimately, he agreed to the engagement, shocking Chas.

Kerry proposed (Credit: ITV)

Fans are cringing at the scenes

After watching Kerry’s public display of affection, fans have been left cringing at her performance.

One fan commented: “Kerry’s robot dance. That was the most awkward proposal I’ve ever seen.”

Another said: “Kerry’s rap was fantastic, cringey, but fantastic.”

Kerry's robot dance 🤣🤣 that was the most awkward proposal I've ever seen 😬 #Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGSoapKing11) October 6, 2022

Kerry's rap was fantastic, cringey, but fantastic#Emmerdale #RapGod — Totally Addicted To Soap 🏳️‍⚧️ (@thesoaplife) October 6, 2022

OMG THIS IS SO CRINGE….. No way has Kerry just asked Al to Marry her?!!!!! #Emmerdale — Wini Boansi (@WiniBoansi) October 6, 2022

A third viewer exclaimed: “OMG THIS IS SO CRINGE… No way has Kerry just asked Al to marry her?!!!!!”

Another joked: “The police should use recordings of Kerry’s rap to extract confessions from hardened criminals.”

A fifth viewer commented: “Kerry murdered that rap just like she did Frank.”

Ouch!

Will Al go through with it? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Will Al marry Kerry?

Al has agreed to marry Kerry, but will he have a change of heart?

Viewers know that Al has promised Chas that he will end things with Kerry, but it seems like he doesn’t have the courage to go through with the break-up.

However, now that Aaron’s caught Al and Chas kissing, perhaps Kerry will soon be the one doing the dumping?

Will she find out what Al’s been up to?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Did you like Kerry’s rap? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!