Emmerdale spoilers: Kerry proposes to Al – as he commits to Chas

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Kerry proposes to Al just after things start to get serious between him and Chas.

Al’s busy planning to buy a house for him and Chas, but he’s about to get a shock.

Kerry wants to marry him.

Will Al say yes in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers?

Al and Chas’ affair hits the next level (Credit: ITV)

Al goes house hunting

Cheating Al decides that he only has eyes for Chas and suggests that they run away together.

With this, he starts looking at buying a house for him and Chas.

However, he reaches a stumbling block when Kerry sees him house hunting online and jumps to conclusions.

She thinks that Al is looking for a house for her.

Excited, she speaks to Al about the house and tries to get as much info out of him as possible.

After thinking that Al is ready to settle down with her, Kerry gets an idea.

But, will she be left feeling humiliated as she clearly has completely the wrong idea?!

Kerry proposes to Al (Credit: ITV)

Kerry proposes to Al in Emmerdale spoilers

Ready to show Al how much she loves him, Kerry puts her plan into action.

However, she doesn’t know that Al’s going to end things with her.

At The Woolpack, Kerry gets down on one knee and proposes to Al in the form of a cringeworthy rap!

Al’s shocked.

Chas is disgusted as she watches Kerry propose, hoping that Al rejects her.

She’s left heartbroken when Al agrees to marry Kerry.

Later on, Al tells Chas that he still wants to have a relationship with her and didn’t mean what he said to Kerry.

He just panicked and said yes.

Chas falls for Al’s charms yet again and kisses him, but someone catches them in the act.

Will Kerry find out the truth about Al and Chas’ affair?

Will Al get caught out by his new fiancée?

Emmerdale usually airs Mondays to Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

