Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Belle to drop a bombshell as she catches Al and Chas?

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Monday, August 22 2022) reveal Belle catches Al and Chas together.

Will she tell Paddy what’s going on?

Meanwhile Faith is visited by her palliative care nurse, and Mack and Chas share a moment of reflection.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of the soap.

Belle gets a shock (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Belle makes a discovery

A couple of months ago Chas found out that Faith’s cancer returned and it’s terminal.

She opened up to Al Chapman, who has a feud with the Dingle family, and the two ended up sharing a kiss.

Over the last few weeks the two have secretly meeting up.

Although Chas first said that their arrangement was only for sex, it’s become clear the two are developing feelings for each other.

Tonight, Chas and Al are at a hotel. They share a tender moment after sleeping together.

It’s clear that their relationship is becoming emotional as well as physical.

But as they exit the hotel they don’t realise Belle is there. She’s stunned when she witnesses them both sharing a passionate kiss.

Faith is visited by her palliative care nurse (Credit: ITV)

Pollard supports Faith

Meanwhile Faith’s palliative care nurse arrives at the Woolpack and tells her that the most important thing to focus on is dying with no regrets.

Faith is left thoughtful and later talks to Pollard.

He reassures her that her to-do list is a good idea and both feel emotional about what lies ahead for her.

Will Charity and Mack be okay? (Credit: ITV)

Charity and Mack share a moment of reflection

A couple of weeks ago Charity found out she was pregnant and wanted to have an abortion.

However after she told her boyfriend Mack, he was excited at the idea of being a dad and the two made the decision to keep the baby.

Last week, Charity suddenly collapsed in pain while Mack was out.

When he returned he found her on the floor and took her straight to the hospital.

A scan revealed that Charity’s pregnancy was ectopic and she would lose the baby.

She prepared herself for what she had to do and tried to go about her normal life.

Tonight Charity and Mack share a moment of reflection. Will the couple be okay?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!