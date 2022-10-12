Faith Emmerdale
Soaps

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Surprise return for Faith as village makes huge transformation

Faith gets a surprise

By Charlotte Rodrigues

In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Wednesday, October 12 2022) Faith Dingle gets a big surprise from her family and friends.

A familiar face also returns to the village to see Faith.

Meanwhile Liv and Vinny make a huge decision about their future.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale.

The Dingles have a surprise for Faith (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: The Dingles transform the village

This week Faith has been determined to go on a beach trip with her family, like she use to do wuth her kids Chas and Cain when they were little.

However after Faith’s health took a bad turn, Cain spoke to Faith’s palliative care nurse.

The nurse told him Faith couldn’t be able to go on the trip. But Cain decided to plan a surprise.

Tonight Faith’s family and friends are secretly planning Faith’s beach surprise.

Faith is absolutely thrilled as she sees that everyone has transformed the village into a beach.

She takes everything in and watches her family revel in the fun.

Diane is back (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: A surprise return for Faith

Soon Diane Sugden returns to the village and Faith squeals with happiness.

As the two friends reunite, Chas and Rodney exchange a glance; a job well done.

When Cain asks his mother to dance, Faith is blissfully happy.

As the day comes to an end, Faith holds a family picture against her heart.

Emmerdale Liv and Vinny sitting down and smiling at each other
Vinny and Liv make a decision about having kids (Credit: ITV)

Liv and Vinny make a huge decision about their future

Zak remarks upon how good Vinny is with children, saying how great of a dad he would make.

Zak’s comments leave Liv thoughtful.

Later Liv and Vinny discuss the idea of having kids.

But Liv is happy when Vinny agrees to start with having a dog for now.

Emmerdale spoilers Rhona talking to Mary
Rhona learns about a crush (Credit: ITV)

Rhona learns about a crush

Meanwhile Rhona is surprised when she learns someone has a crush.

But could she make things awkward?

Read more: Emmerdale in 2022 – who’s leaving and who’s arriving in the village this year?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Trending Articles

King Charles on The Repair Shop
The Repair Shop fans stunned as King Charles set to star in special episode
Martin Lewis on GMB
Martin Lewis forced to send back OBE as fans shower him with messages
Giovanni Pernice and Richie Anderson on Strictly It Takes Two
Giovanni Pernice’s ‘frustration’ and ‘frostiness’ over Richie partnership in first interview since Strictly exit
Kym Marsh and Graziano on Strictly
Strictly stars Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima dealt blow despite ‘deep connection’
Paddy McGuinness and Christine looking anxious
Paddy McGuinness and wife Christine ‘want to be respectful’ as he makes decision to ‘stay away’
Holly Willoughby smiling on This Morning today
This Morning today: Holly Willoughby called out over ‘annoying’ habit