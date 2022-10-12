Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Surprise return for Faith as village makes huge transformation

In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Wednesday, October 12 2022) Faith Dingle gets a big surprise from her family and friends.
A familiar face also returns to the village to see Faith.
Meanwhile Liv and Vinny make a huge decision about their future.
All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale.
Emmerdale spoilers: The Dingles transform the village
This week Faith has been determined to go on a beach trip with her family, like she use to do wuth her kids Chas and Cain when they were little.
However after Faith’s health took a bad turn, Cain spoke to Faith’s palliative care nurse.
The nurse told him Faith couldn’t be able to go on the trip. But Cain decided to plan a surprise.
Tonight Faith’s family and friends are secretly planning Faith’s beach surprise.
Faith is absolutely thrilled as she sees that everyone has transformed the village into a beach.
She takes everything in and watches her family revel in the fun.
Emmerdale spoilers: A surprise return for Faith
Soon Diane Sugden returns to the village and Faith squeals with happiness.
As the two friends reunite, Chas and Rodney exchange a glance; a job well done.
When Cain asks his mother to dance, Faith is blissfully happy.
As the day comes to an end, Faith holds a family picture against her heart.
Liv and Vinny make a huge decision about their future
Zak remarks upon how good Vinny is with children, saying how great of a dad he would make.
Zak’s comments leave Liv thoughtful.
Later Liv and Vinny discuss the idea of having kids.
But Liv is happy when Vinny agrees to start with having a dog for now.
Rhona learns about a crush
Meanwhile Rhona is surprised when she learns someone has a crush.
But could she make things awkward?
