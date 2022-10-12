Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Surprise return for Faith as village makes huge transformation

In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Wednesday, October 12 2022) Faith Dingle gets a big surprise from her family and friends.

A familiar face also returns to the village to see Faith.

Meanwhile Liv and Vinny make a huge decision about their future.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale.

The Dingles have a surprise for Faith (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: The Dingles transform the village

This week Faith has been determined to go on a beach trip with her family, like she use to do wuth her kids Chas and Cain when they were little.

However after Faith’s health took a bad turn, Cain spoke to Faith’s palliative care nurse.

The nurse told him Faith couldn’t be able to go on the trip. But Cain decided to plan a surprise.

Tonight Faith’s family and friends are secretly planning Faith’s beach surprise.

Faith is absolutely thrilled as she sees that everyone has transformed the village into a beach.

She takes everything in and watches her family revel in the fun.

Diane is back (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: A surprise return for Faith

Soon Diane Sugden returns to the village and Faith squeals with happiness.

As the two friends reunite, Chas and Rodney exchange a glance; a job well done.

When Cain asks his mother to dance, Faith is blissfully happy.

As the day comes to an end, Faith holds a family picture against her heart.

Vinny and Liv make a decision about having kids (Credit: ITV)

Liv and Vinny make a huge decision about their future

Zak remarks upon how good Vinny is with children, saying how great of a dad he would make.

Zak’s comments leave Liv thoughtful.

Later Liv and Vinny discuss the idea of having kids.

But Liv is happy when Vinny agrees to start with having a dog for now.

Rhona learns about a crush (Credit: ITV)

Rhona learns about a crush

Meanwhile Rhona is surprised when she learns someone has a crush.

But could she make things awkward?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

