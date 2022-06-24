Emmerdale fans issue plea to soap over start of show announcements

Emmerdale fans have been left more than a little fed up about the announcements at the start of each episode.

They have called them repetitive and begged the ITV soap to ‘change the line’.

Each night before Emmerdale begins a continuity announcer warns there may be scenes some viewers will find distressing.

But regular viewers are desperate for the soap to change the warning – or even better stop with so many upsetting storylines.

Scenes about Faith’s cancer diagnosis may be triggering for some (Credit: ITV)

Fans respond to Emmerdale announcements

Of course, Emmerdale is just being responsible, however it hasn’t stopped fans sharing their views.

Writing on Twitter, one said: “Ever wonder that we might not want to watch scenes of distress every night?”

“Have you got the same recorded scenes of distress announcement on automatic?” sighed another.

“I’d like them for once to say: With NO scenes of distress but I’m a hopeless optimist,” shared one more.

A fourth wrote: “Scenes of distress, isn’t that every episode?”

“Scenes of distress because scenes of brilliance are rare these days,” joked someone else.

“‘With scenes of distress’ they say that every ep! haha they know it’s all doooooooooom and gloooooooom,” said another.

A final viewer added: “Scenes of distress some viewers may find upsetting. Change that line up!”

Leyla’s drug abuse is upsetting to watch (Credit: ITV)

What scenes of distress are airing in Emmerdale?

The announcements don’t specifically say to which scenes they are referring. But the soap want to make sure viewers who are struggling or find certain topics triggering are aware before the episodes begin.

However, this week it is most likely that Faith’s cancer storyline may be triggering to many.

The mum of Cain and Chas has revealed she has terminal cancer and her chemo is weakening her.

Chas won’t accept Faith wants to stop the treatment and has forced her mum to continue chemo. Chas is also being horrible to everyone around her and has started an affair with arch-nemesis Al Chapman.

Last week, distressing scenes aired when Nicola King was brutally attacked.

She was set upon by a gang of teenage girls and left for dead. Although she survived she is now living in fear of them returning and hurting her or her kids.

Other scenes on screen at the moment that may be causing upset include Leyla’s drug addiction storyline.

There was also discussion of baby loss last night when Leyla and Liam talked about their sad miscarriage.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

