Emmerdale fans all saying the same thing about Kerry Wyatt

Emmerdale fans have all been left saying the same thing about Kerry Wyatt as it’s revealed she plots to get rid of Noah Dingle.

In next week’s Emmerdale scenes Kerry comes up with a plan to try and break Noah and Amelia up, worried about Noah’s criminal past.

But fans are not impressed with Kerry, pointing out she has also done some horrible things.

Noah and Amelia are back together (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Amelia and Noah

Earlier this year Noah went to prison for stalking and harassing his ex-girlfriend Chloe Harris.

Kerry grew close to Chloe as she worked for her dad Damon, but now Chloe lives with her in the village.

When Kerry discovered what Noah had done she was disgusted and warned him to keep away from Chloe.

However Amelia, who sees Kerry as a mother-figure, started to visit Noah in prison.

He apologised for being horrible to Amelia and they seemed to build up a good friendship.

But when Noah was released from prison, he found out Amelia was pregnant.

Although her unborn child isn’t his, he was determined to be there for her and they began a relationship.

Eventually it was revealed Noah’s cousin Samson is the father of Amelia’s child. But when Dan and Kerry found out about Noah and Amelia’s relationship, they weren’t happy.

Dan managed to convince Noah to break up with Amelia and she was heartbroken.

However Amelia recently found out her dad convinced Noah to end things and was furious.

This week Noah and Amelia got back together.

But next week Kerry plots to break them up for good.

Kerry tries to get rid of Noah (Credit: ITV)

SPOILERS: Kerry plots to break Noah and Amelia up

In next week’s scenes Kerry suggests a job opportunity to Noah and he believes she’s offering an olive branch.

But Noah and Amelia soon realise she’s just trying to get rid of Noah.

The next day Kerry convinces Dan to help her break up Amelia and Noah.

However hearing what Kerry tries to do, fans were quick to point out that Kerry has done some bad things herself, remembering Kerry and her daughter Amy were responsible for the death of Frank Clayton.

Frank died in a fire started by Kerry and Amy (Credit: ITV)

On Entertainment Daily‘s Facebook page, one fan said: “Why does Kerry get in everyone’s business? She and her daughter got away with killing Frank, it’s time they went.”

A second commented: “Kerry needs to butt out, she needs to take a good, hard look at herself and her daughter. Those two need the storyline to come back about them being the cause of Frank’s death.

A third said: “She’s got a short memory, she killed Frank.”

Another added: “She is such a hypocrite. Has she forgotten her and her daughter killed Frank? Amelia isn’t even her daughter.”

