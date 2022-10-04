Emmerdale: Are Chas and Al leaving forever?

Emmerdale character Chas Dingle has been having an affair with Al Chapman for weeks.

In tonight’s Emmerdale (Tuesday, October 4) Al proposed that he and Chas run away from the village together.

But will they really leave?

Chas and Al have been secretly seeing each other for a while (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Chas and Al’s affair

Chas has been cheating on husband Paddy with Al for a while.

Meanwhile she has also been struggling with the fact her mother Faith is terminally ill with cancer.

At first Chas and Al both agreed that there would be no feeling involved in their relationship.

However as time has gone on, it’s become clear they have feelings for each other.

In tonight’s scenes Al and Chas went to a hotel together.

It was obvious he wanted Chas to tell her family so they could be together, however she didn’t want to her husband yet due to Faith’s illness.

He suggested they get a house and run away together.

Will Chas really leave her family to start a new life with Al?

Kerry proposes to her boyfriend (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Will Chas and Al leave?

It looks like Chas and Al will still be in the village over the next two weeks.

This week Al prepares to buy a house for him and Chas, but when his girlfriend Kerry finds out he’s been looking at houses online, she believes he’s looking for them.

Kerry tries to find out more from Al, but it’s clear he’s uncomfortable.

Soon Kerry plans to propose to Al.

Meanwhile Al tells Chas he’s going to end things with Kerry.

He arrives at the pub but is shocked when Kerry proposes by doing a rap.

Al is completely shocked but ultimately says yes, leaving Chas heartbroken.

Outside the pub, Al insists he’s still committed to her and the pair share an intimate moment.

However they’re shocked when someone catches them.

Al switches Chas’s phone to silent (Credit: ITV)

Spoilers: Chas misses Faith’s death

In next week’s scenes Chas is concerned for Al after his altercation in the pub with her son Aaron, but Aaron is unrepentant.

Later Al wants answers from Chas about the future of their relationship, however when he sees her looking happy with her family he fears he’s lost her.

Soon Chas tells him that she loves him and wants to be with him.

After spending the day with Faith, Chas and Al go to a hotel.

She’s worried about Faith but to cheer her up he reveals he’s bought them a house and she’s thrilled.

She wants to celebrate, unaware of what is happening at home.

Al tells her to bury her troubles and she agrees to ignore her calls.

But Al switches her phone to silent, meaning Chas misses many calls from Paddy.

As Faith is in her final moments, Paddy wants Chas to get back home but she won’t pick up.

Will Chas ever forgive Al?

