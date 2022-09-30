Emmerdale fans convinced they know who catches Al and Chas next week

Emmerdale fans are convinced they know who will catch Al and Chas kissing next week.

Spoilers for next week’s Emmerdale reveal that someone catches Chas and Al together.

Now fans already think they know who it could be.

Chas and Al have been having an affair for months (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Chas and Al’s affair

Earlier this year Chas Dingle began an affair with Al Chapman.

For months Chas has secretly been seeing Al, even though she’s married to Paddy and Al is dating Kerry.

At first they agreed their meet ups were only for sex and they had no emotional attachment to each other.

However over time it’s become clear the two are starting to fall for each other.

At one point they were caught out by Chas’s cousin Belle Dingle. She told Chas to end things with Al and she did.

But it wasn’t long before the two resumed their secret affair.

Belle caught Al and Chas together at a hotel (Credit: ITV)

A few weeks ago, Emmerdale viewers were left horrified when Chas took her daughter Eve with her to a meet-up with Al.

However next week it looks like someone will find out about their affair.

In upcoming scenes Kerry proposes to Al in the pub, thinking he is ready to buy a house together.

But what she doesn’t know is he was looking at properties for him and Chas.

As Kerry proposes, Al accepts and Chas is devastated.

Later Al tells Chas he’s still committed to her and they share a moment of passion.

But the pair are horrified when someone catches them. Who could it be?

Aaron is back on-screen next week (Credit: ITV)

Fans convinced they know who catches Al and Chas next week

Emmerdale fans think the pair will be caught by Chas’s son, Aaron, who is set to return next week.

On Entertainment Daily‘s Facebook page one fan wrote: “Think it will be Aaron who catches them.”

A second commented: “Aaron catches them.”

A third added: “Aaron… he’s back next week.”

Another said: “Really want it to be Aaron.”

Emmerdale spoilers: Aaron’s return

Aaron will be back in the village next week to see his sister Liv.

However he ends up getting arrested.

Will Aaron catch Chas and Al together?

