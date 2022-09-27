Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Aaron is back in the village, coming to the rescue of an unconscious Liv.

Will Liv be okay?

Elsewhere, Kerry proposes to Al, leaving Chas furious.

And, Faith overhears a secret.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Terry attacks Liv

Liv takes a day off work and heads home to be greeted by Terry.

He pressures her to retract her statement, but she puts up a fight.

Attacking Liv, Terry knocks her over and she hits her head on a table.

Liv’s unconscious.

As Terry goes to make a run for it, will anyone help Liv?

2. Aaron’s back in Emmerdale spoilers

Stopping Terry in his tracks, Aaron arrives home and attacks him after seeing what he’s done to Liv.

However, Harriet turns up and arrests Aaron.

Chas is shocked to see Aaron being arrested and begs Harriet to let him go.

Aaron is later released and goes to the hospital to see Liv, but Vinny tells him that Liv wants nothing to do with him.

Wanting to make amends with his sister, Aaron starts to think that he may never gain Liv’s forgiveness.

Will Liv pull through and forgive Aaron?

3. Ryan finds out about Mack’s fling

Mack, Nate and Ryan get drunk, and Nate makes a joke about Mack’s one-night stand.

Ryan pressures Mack into telling him about his fling, and he confesses that he cheated on Charity.

Mack struggles to be honest and gets all defensive.

Ryan agrees to keep the fling a secret from his mum, but it’s not an easy task.

Later, Mack’s mystery fling rings him after stalking him for a while.

He goes to meet them.

As they come face to face, his one-night stand’s identity is revealed…

More Emmerdale spoilers

4. Kerry proposes to Al

Al asks Chas to run away with him and starts to look at houses for them to move into together.

However, Kerry notices that Al’s been house-hunting online and thinks he’s ready to settle down with her.

Kerry starts to think about her life with Al and shocks everyone when she proposes to him in The Woolpack, in the form of a rap.

Chas is devastated when Al accepts the proposal, despite having the intention to split up with Kerry.

Will Al soon have second thoughts over the engagement?

5. Chas and Al are caught kissing

Outside, Al promises Chas that he’s still only interested in her.

However, as the pair kiss, someone spots them.

Who catches them in the act?

6. Will prepares for the wedding

Will can’t believe that Harriet’s now dating Dan despite her still being in love with him.

Wendy convinces her to do the right thing by leaving Will alone and giving Dan a chance.

With Harriet backing off, Will gets more happy news when Dawn agrees to come to the wedding, and it looks like things are back on track.

However, at the stag do, Will does something stupid.

Will he ruin the wedding himself?

7. Nate and Tracy reconnect

Naomi’s plea hearing is coming up and Nate promises to stand by her side, but he lets her down.

Instead, his attention is focused on Tracy and Frankie who are at The Wooly.

Nate enjoys seeing his daughter again.

But, could his feelings for Tracy be creeping back?

8. Faith overhears something big

Faith faces a difficult dilemma after overhearing a big secret.

Whose secret is it, however, and will Faith let it spill?

9. Emmerdale spoilers: Nicola takes drastic measures

After speaking to Ethan, Nicola goes to the next level to punish Naomi and her family.

She speaks to the Bishop and talks badly about Charles.

But, will her complaint have consequences?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs Monday to Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to next week’s episode of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!