Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Devastation for the Dingles as Faith delivers awful cancer blow

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Wednesday, July 6 2022) reveal Faith learns her cancer has spread and tells her close ones.

Meanwhile Chas turns to Al as she struggles to take in the news, and Liam becomes concerned about Leyla’s drinking.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Chas struggles to take in the news (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Faith is given awful news

Faith’s family now know that Faith’s cancer has returned and it’s terminal.

She has been having chemotherapy, however tonight she is given more bad news about her illness.

At the hospital, Faith and Chas await Faith’s oncology appointment.

Soon Faith is called in for her appointment and is told that her cancer has spread.

Chas is tearful and becomes even more emotional when Faith decides she will no longer be having chemotherapy.

Chas pleads with her mother to reconsider, but she is ultimately forced to accept her decision.

Back home Cain finds out about Faith’s bad news, but doesn’t seem bothered by her decision to stop treatment.

Outside The HOP, Chas kisses Al, still upset about her mother’s news.

Although Al is reluctant to take advantage of Chas at first, Al soon gives in.

He allows Chas to use him to escape her problems.

Priya runs into Liam (Credit: ITV)

Liam’s concerns grow

When Liam questions Leyla on her drinking, she uses Priya to cover.

However Liam ends up running into Priya and when he mentions their night out she’s confused.

She reveals they weren’t out celebrating last night. Liam is left concerned and wondering what’s really going on with Leyla.

Moira encourages Matty to be honest with Amy (Credit: ITV)

Will Matty tell Amy the truth?

After Matty’s outburst at Amy, Moira was left worried about her son.

Tonight she encourages him to be honest with Amy.

Will he tell her what’s really been going on?

