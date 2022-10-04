Emmerdale spoilers: Deceitful Al forces Chas to miss Faith dying

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Chas misses the chance to say goodbye to her mum as she spends time with Al at a hotel.

Faith passes away with Cain by her side, but Chas is nowhere to be seen.

As Chas fails to answer a call from Paddy, will she regret not picking the phone up in Emmerdale spoilers?

Chas loves Al (Credit: ITV)

Chas confirms her love to Al

Al has a run in with Aaron, making Chas worry about him and fear that her affair might burn bridges with her son after that exchange of harsh words.

Later on, Al demands that Chas tell him whether she sees a future for them as he doesn’t want to be strung along.

However, Al starts to think that Chas has chosen her family over him, after seeing her happy in The Woolpack with the other Dingles.

To his surprise, Chas then admits her love for Al, telling him that she sees herself in a serious relationship with him.

But, is Chas ready to destroy her life with her family to be with her lover?

Al makes Chas miss her mum’s death (Credit: ITV)

Chas misses Faith’s death

Chas worries about her mum’s declining health, so she seeks support from Al, at a hotel.

Al tries to make his lover happy, telling her that he’s bought them a house.

Chas’ mind is taken off her mum as she focuses on planning a future with Al.

She decides to put all of her worries aside, with Al putting her phone on silent so that she won’t be disturbed.

However, Chas is therefore unaware that Paddy has been trying to reach her phone.

He’s left multiple phone calls to tell her to hurry home.

Faith’s about to die and he wants her to say goodbye.

As Faith dies, Chas remains in bed with her secret lover.

Will she wake up and realise what she’s done?

Will she forgive Al for silencing her phone?

