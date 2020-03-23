The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Monday 23rd March 2020
EastEnders star Lorraine Stanley enjoys break with daughter amidst coronavirus carnage

EastEnders star Lorraine Stanley and little Nancy went for a quiet walk amidst coronavirus panic

By Charlotte Rodrigues
Tags: Coronavirus, EastEnders

EastEnders star Lorraine Stanley has shared a picture of her and daughter Nancy enjoying a walk amidst the craziness of coronavirus.

The soap star is currently off work and trying to enjoy some fresh air and exercise responsibly, she revealed on Instagram.

She captioned a cute picture of her little family: "Bike ride and not a soul around #day5 #socialdistancing #countryside #hertfordshire #E17."

Fans rushed to comment on the post, wishing Lorraine and her family well.

One wrote: "Stay safe Lorraine x."

A second commented: "Lovely pic."

A third added: "Stay safe lovely lady."

EastEnders stars and crew including Lorraine Stanley are currently off as the show has been suspended filming amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Lorraine Stanley plays Karen Taylor in EastEnders (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Last Wednesday (March 18) a statement was released which read: "In light of the spread of COVID-19 after much consideration, it has been decided that filming on EastEnders will be postponed until further notice.

Bike ride and not a soul around.

"The decision was made after the latest government update. We will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the World Health Organisation and Public Health England."

EastEnders has suspended filming due to coronavirus (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders star Louisa Lytton admits wedding is in jeopardy due to coronavirus

It was also revealed that the number of episodes of EastEnders airing each week is being cut from four a week to two.

The statement continued: "We have also taken the decision to reduce the amount of episodes we broadcast each week to two, so that we can ensure the audience can continue to enjoy EastEnders in their homes for as long as possible.

EastEnders will now air two episodes a week instead of four (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Read More: EastEnders actress Kellie Bright claims Linda alcoholism story has saved lives

"Please note our episodes will now air on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7:30pm with immediate effect."

EastEnders isn't the only soap to stop production as yesterday (Sunday, March 22) it was announced Emmerdale and Coronation Street are no longer filming from today (Monday, March 23).

Schools around the UK have closed along with pubs, nightclubs, theatres and many other businesses.

At the time of writing, in the UK there have been 5683 cases and 281 deaths.

Has your workplace been shut down due to coronavirus? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

