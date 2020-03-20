EastEnders star Louisa Lytton admits wedding is in jeopardy due to coronavirus

EastEnders star Louisa Lytton has admitted her wedding is in jeopardy due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The EastEnders actress, 31, is due to get married to her fiancé Ben Bhanvra in August this year.

Louisa, who plays Ruby Allen in the BBC soap, has expressed her hopes that the summer wedding will still go ahead despite the current pandemic.

Louisa Lytton as Ruby Allen in BBC soap EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Louisa got engaged to Ben in May last year during a romantic break in the Maldives to celebrate her 30th birthday.

One minute I'm really, really scared and anxious and nervous and worried for every family member.

Ever since then, she has been planning her big day which is set to take place in New York.

But with restrictions being put in place to limit social gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic, Louisa is unsure whether things might have to change.

Louisa Lytton chatted to fans on her Instagram (Credit: Instagram @louisanastrilytton)

During a Q&A on her Instagram Stories where she urged fans to "ask her literally anything", someone asked if her nuptials were still going ahead.

To which she responded: "Please, please, please, let it be...

"It's not for a little while, so I think we're going to be alright. [But] it's a scary time for everyone."

The soap star admitted she is scared by the current global health crisis.

She added: "Of course, I think we all are. I keep going through waves. One minute I'm really, really scared and anxious and nervous and worried for every family member.

"And then I sort of have to tell myself that we're all in the same boat. We're all in this together, and that's the only thing we've got going for us."

America recently shut its borders and went into lockdown, with all citizens urged to go into self-isolation.

The virus has claimed 205 lives in the US and infected more than 14,000.

EastEnders has reduced its episodes (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, EastEnders bosses recently confirmed that filming has been shut down amid the pandemic.

In a statement, the BBC said: "In light of the spread of COVID-19, after much consideration, it has been decided that filming on EastEnders will be postponed until further notice.

"The decision was made after the latest government update. We will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the World Health Organisation and Public Health England.

"We have also taken the decision to reduce the amount of episodes we broadcast each week to two, so that we can ensure the audience can continue to enjoy EastEnders in their homes for as long as possible."

EastEnders episodes will now air on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7.30pm.

