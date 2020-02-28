Coronation Street SPOILERS: Geoff commits most vile act yet

Viewers of Coronation Street are set to be left horrified after tonight's epsiode when Geoff Metcalfe goes even further in his sick abuse of wife Yasmeen Nazir.

Furious that she doesn't have his dinner on the table waiting for him when he gets home, Geoff is then left seething when she serves him a plate of vegetables and rice.

As Yasmeen tells him his strict budget didn't leave her any money for meat, that tips him even further over the edge.

Does Yasmeen's punishment have something to do with the chicken Geoff is carving? (Credit: ITV)

Yasmeen's 'punishment' is set to be the most evil thing he has done so far - just when we thought it couldn't get any worse.

Fans will be shocked by just how evil he can be.

"It could very much break Yasmeen and starts the next chapter of the story as his true colours start to unfurl and his mask slips."

They added: "Geoff has already proven how manipulative he can be – his cruel actions have left Yasmeen a shadow of her former self but we haven't seen the worst of him yet."

Geoff tried to make his wife eat crab shell (Credit: ITV)

From forcing her to eat crab shell from the bin, to locking her in a box after his magic trick went wrong, Geoff has committed some pretty vile acts so far.

So what else could he possibly do to her? And will it be the thing that finally makes her leave?

Fans know Alya is already onto him and will confront Geoff next week after Gail overhears Yasmeen crying in the garden tonight.

Alya wants answers from Geoff (Credit: ITV)

Despite Geoff brushing it under the carpet and being evasive, Alya manages to get Yasmeen on her own and questions her about it.

Will Yasmeen finally confess?

Geoff is set to think she's about to leave him and will turn on the water works to ensure she sticks around.

Has he beaten down Yasmeen so much, she ends up sticking by his side?

This week has seen fans hit out at "triggering" scenes after Geoff forced her to clean their home to a ridiculous standard, which has left Yasmeen injured.

Geoff didn't care that his wife was injured (Credit: ITV)

While Geoff had no sympathy for Yasmeen whatsoever, those watching from home were devastated for her.

Yasmeen could be seen clearly in pain from a back injury after her husband had forced her to move the sofa to vacuum underneath.

Trying to cover his tracks when Yasmeen's granddaughter expressed concern, Geoff lied: "Don't blame me. I told you not to move it on your own."

Of course, viewers know that Geoff has been trying to keep his wife at home as much as possible, and guilting her into cleaning the house until it's spotless - making her feel bad if he finds a speck of dust.

Yasmeen's been left terrified to leave so much dust around (Credit: ITV)

This week, ED! told you that Corrie viewers had been reporting the soap to Ofcom over the distressing coercive control scenes.

The controversial storyline has made the former hospital radio DJ one of the most hated men in soaps, and those watching from home have clearly had issues with some of his more heinous crimes.

