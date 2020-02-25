Coronation Street SPOILERS: Geoff takes drastic action when he thinks Yasmeen has left him

There's drama in next week's Coronation Street when Alya Nazir gets closer to revealing Geoff Metcalfe's true colours, but will Yasmeen leave her abusive relationship?

Yasmeen has been living a nightmare as Geoff's coercive abuse gets more sinister by the week, but thankfully her friends and family are starting to realise that something doesn't add up with Geoff's odd behaviour.

Geoff's abuse is getting more sickening by the day (Credit: ITV)

While they might not know the extent of what is happening behind closed doors at Geoff and Yasmeen's house, Eileen, Brian and Cathy are all suspicious that Geoff isn't quite what he seems.

Read more: Former Coronation Street star Shayne Ward teases music comeback

But Yasmeen's granddaughter Alya has never been Geoff's biggest fan, and next week sees her do more digging to find out what is happening between Geoff and Yasmeen.

After hearing from neighbour Gail Platt that Yasmeen had been spotted crying in the garden, Alya decides to confront Geoff about her grandmother's tears.

Alya confronts Geoff next week (Credit: ITV)

Of course Geoff plays dumb, but his evasiveness leaves Alya suspicious and more determined than ever to get to the bottom of what happened.

While Geoff is at work, Alya calls in to see Yasmeen and asks her to go for a walk.

The pair take a stroll while Alya quizzes Yasmeen about her crying in the garden, but will she admit the sickening truth?

Geoff is evasive about what made Yasmeen cry (Credit: ITV)

When Geoff gets home to see Yasmeen is nowhere to be found, he starts to frantically search the sideboard for Yasmeen's passport, apparently terrified that his wife has left him.

An oblivious Yasmeen lets herself back into the house later and she is greeted by Geoff in tears.

He crumbles at her feet telling her that he was convinced she had left him after what happened the previous week... leaving her completely baffled by his sudden U-turn.

As Geoff tells her he couldn't live life without her, Yasmeen comforts her husband. But it is clear that his crocodile tears have got her totally confused.

Geoff tells Yasmeen that he thought she had left him (Credit: ITV)

As the week continues Geoff has got Yasmeen's passport and his control over his wife deepens, but Alya is closing in on his lies.

After another horrible review is put on the Speed Daal website, Alya shows it to Geoff.

But while she is convinced that Ray is behind the post in a bid to sabotage their business, it soon becomes clear that Geoff knows more about the nasty reviews than he is letting on.

Read more: Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon reveals stunning hair transformation after quitting soap

Alya announces she is doing to do some digging into who is writing the reviews, starting with evil Ray, but Geoff starts to panic that she is going to work out the truth that he has been writing the nasty things about her and advises that she will only make matters worse.

Will Yasmeen fall for Geoff's crocodile tears? (Credit: ITV)

However, with Alya being a smart cookie surely it's only a matter of time before she works out exactly who is out to sabotage her.

Will she be the one to uncover the sickening truth about Geoff's abuse?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Do you think Alya will work out the truth? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!