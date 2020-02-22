Coronation Street fans feel 'physically sick' every time Geoff appears on screen

Viewers of Coronation Street have admitted they feel "physically sick" every time Geoff Metcalfe appears on screen.

The former hospital DJ is undoubtedly one of the most hated characters to ever step foot on the cobbles of Weatherfield - and fans of the soap have begged for his vile coercive control behaviour to come to an end.

Geoff gave Yasmeen a FIVER to spend on a day out (Credit: ITV)

Some viewers have begged Yasmeen to KILL her controlling husband, while others have complained to Ofcom about the distressing scenes, and others have even switched off.

Ian Batholomew, 65, has played Tim Metcalfe's dad Geoff ever since 2018 - but it was only last year that his character showed his true colours.

I am actually feeling physically sick every time I see Geoff.

In June 2019, Corrie confirmed they would be tackling the issue of coercive control after consulting with domestic abuse charities.

Geoff first appeared in March 2018 (Credit: ITV)

Since then, Geoff has been slowly dripping poison into the ear of poor Yasmeen, with viewers finding the scenes extremely disturbing.

Recently, Geoff stepped up his campaign to belittle, undermine and control his wife by forcing her to stay indoors cleaning the house from top to bottom.

He has also convinced Yasmeen she has a drink problem, which in turn gave him the opportunity to take all her credit cards away.

Will Geoff be found out soon? (Credit: ITV)

He also locked his poor wife in a box as a punishment for his own humiliation when a magic trick went wrong on stage.

And his behaviour will only get worse until his actions are exposed.

While coercive control relationships can last for years, and sometimes decades in real life, soap viewers can't bear to see the scenes anymore.

Geoff is a vile, manipulative bully (Credit: ITV)

Writing on Coronation Street ITV Facebook fan page, one wrote: "I am getting very upset watching Corrie lately because of Geoff.

"What a great actor, because I am actually feeling physically sick every time I see him."

Another said: "I literally want to kick my TV when he's on. And I want to kidnap Yasmeen just to get her away so he can't manipulate her any more."

A third added: "Geoff has no remorse for what he does. He cannot be redeemed."

"I haven't disliked a character quite as much as Geoff and I think we all know a Geoff type in real life," said one more, while another added: "I always record Corrie and wind through the Geoff bits because it's so difficult to watch."

Will Gail uncover Geoff's bullying ways? (Credit: ITV)

In upcoming scenes, Gail Rodwell catches Yasmeen crying after another of Geoff's cruel remarks.

When Alya asks Yasmeen to return to Speed Daal, Geoff fears his grip on Yasmeen will start to slip and becomes even more hateful.

With Alya already suspecting something is wrong, will Geoff finally be exposed?

