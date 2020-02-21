Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon reveals stunning hair transformation after quitting soap

Lucy Fallon, who plays Bethany Platt in Coronation Street has revealed her stunning hair transformation.

The actress posted pictures to her Instagram.

The actress has had extensions to add length to her beautiful blonde hair.

She captioned the post: "And I'm long! (It's not all my hair... but don't tell anyone.)"

Her friends and co-stars rushed to comment on the post.

Sair Khan, who plays Alya Nazir in the ITV soap wrote: "OMG! It's bloody longer than mine now! Love!"

Brooke Vincent, who plays Sophie webster commented: "Ermmmmmm hello."

Ellie Leach, who plays Faye Windass put: "Ohhhhhhh mg."

Kate Ford, who plays Tracy Barlow, added: "Beauty x."

Lucy's hair transformation comes after she announced she had filmed Bethany's final scenes on the ITV soap.

Lucy plays Bethany Platt in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Last year, the actress announced she would be leaving the soap at the end of her contract in 2020.

However she later revealed she would return to the soap one day.

Recently Lucy's alter ego found herself in a new relationship with Daniel Osbourne, who she has been in love with for a while.

Last year, Bethany and Daniel ended up sharing a kiss, but his wife Sinead was dying of cancer.

After Sinead died, Daniel tried to keep his distance from Bethany but the pair ended up rekindling their friendship.

Bethany started a relationship with Daniel (Credit: ITV)

Next week, Bethany is upset when she gets a rejection letter from college, but things soon look up when she's offered a magazine internship instead.

Her mum Sarah is thrilled for her until Bethany admits she doesn't want to move to London because she'd miss Daniel.

Sarah begs Bethany not to miss out on her dream career just because of Daniel, but will Bethany listen?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

