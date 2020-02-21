Former Coronation Street star Shayne Ward teases music comeback

Shayne Ward fans have gone wild after the former Coronation Street actor teased a return to music.

Although the star found fame for his singing talents on The X Factor in 2005, he later turned to acting - winning awards for his role as Aidan Connor in the ITV soap.

Shayne portrayed Aidan Connor in Corrie from 2015 to 2018 (Credit: ITV)

Since then, he has won roles in the film Stairs, sci-fi drama G-Loc and a tale of Christmas haunting, Skendleby.

Today, however, the 35-year-old hinted that a return to singing could be on the cards...

My happy place. Take me back.

In a post to his 299,000 Instagram followers, the father-of-one revealed he'd love to get another record deal.

Sharing a photograph of himself singing on stage, he said: "My happy place. Take me back. #nevergiveuponyourdreams #youknowwhereicomefrom #timetogetresigned."

Understandably, his fans were thrilled to hear he planned to return to his first love, with one replying: "You're AMAZING. We need more of you and your music."

Another said: "Would love some new music from you. You have a beautiful voice."

Shayne Ward after hearing he'd won The X Factor in 2005 (Credit: ITV/Syco/YouTube)

A third added: "Yesssss get resigned, bring out new music and live happily ever after."

"With a voice like yours, you can sing anything," gushed another. "Wish we could hear new music sooner than soon."

While Shayne didn't explain his new resolution to "never give up on his dreams", he has recently posted several videos of his former hits, including No Promises, Gotta Be Somebody and Breathless - all released by Syco after he won The X Factor.

Fans of the performer will know that his debut single That's My Goal was released in the UK on 21 December 2005, and reached number one on the UK Singles Chart making it the country's Christmas number one.

Shayne appeared on Loose Women last year (Credit: ITV)

It sold 313,000 copies on its first day of sales, making it the third-fastest-selling single of all time in the UK, behind Elton John's Candle in the Wind in 1997 and Will Young's Evergreen.

In 2011, Shayne was dropped by Syco after his third album Obsession failed to reach the top of the charts.

In 2015, he released a new album Closer as an independent artist, funded through PledgeMusic.

Last year, Shayne revealed he was "gutted" that he could not appear on The X Factor All Stars due to a contractual obligation with Kay Mellor's Band Of Gold.

Singer Leona Lewis was reportedly set to go head-to-head against Ray Quinn on the planned celebrity version of The X Factor.

However, Simon Cowell eventually scrapped the show, reportedly because Leona backed out.

