Former Corrie star Shayne Ward shares gushing Valentine's post to fiancée and daughter

Former Coronation Street actor Shayne Ward shared a romantic post gushing about his fiancée Sophie Austin and daughter this Valentine's Day.

Read more: Shayne Ward reveals he gets messages from men about his Coronation Street suicide story

Shayne shared a romantic message on Instagram for his partner Sophie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sharing a collection of photos on Instagram the actor and singer, 35, said: "I feel like the luckiest man alive.

"Happy Valentine’s Day to my two heaven sent angels. I love you with all my heart."

Shayne's fans loved the heartwarming sentiments with one commenting: "You're so special in your music and your feelings".

Another said: "So lovely to see snapshots of your life on here together, thank you for sharing," while a third added: "Oh so nice to see your happy family on here. Happy Valentine's day."

Read more: Coronation Street's Shayne Wards shares romantic way he proposed to Sophie Austin

Shayne and Sophie, who played Lindsey Butterfield in Hollyoaks, got engaged in December 2017.

Their daughter Willow was born a year earlier in December 2016.

View this post on Instagram My Woman 👑 @sophieaustin84 ❤️ A post shared by Shayne Ward (@shaynetward) on Feb 8, 2020 at 11:33am PST

The happy couple recently revealed they've shed an amazing six stone between them after he piled on the weight while on Coronation Street and Sophie struggled to lose her baby weight.

Explaining how they shaped up on Lorraine, Shayne said: "So I joined a company called U.P fitness, not just myself but my partner Sophie as well.

Shayne appeared on Lorraine talking about his weight loss (Credit: ITV Hub)

"She cooks fresh food every single day as well, I've got a sweet tooth. But I've lost over three and a half stone and she's lost just a little over three stone."

Read more: Former Coronation Street star Shayne Ward and fiancée Sophie Austin shed over six stone between them

Shayne left Coronation Street in May 2018 when his character Aidan Connor took his own life.

Since then, Shayne was cast in a film called Stairs and is currently starring in the UK tour of Band Of Gold alongside fellow former Corrie star Sacha Parkinson, ex-Emmerdale star Gaynor Faye, former EastEnders actress Laurie Brett and Hollyoaks star Kieron Richardson.

How are you celebrating Valentine's Day? Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.