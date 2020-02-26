Coronation Street fans complain to Ofcom over Geoff's continued abuse of Yasmeen

Viewers of Coronation Street have been so distressed by Geoff Metcalfe's continued abuse of wife Yasmeen, that they have felt the need to complain to Ofcom.

The controversial storyline has made the former hospital radio DJ one of the most hated men in soaps, and those watching from home have clearly had issues with some of his more heinous crimes.

Some have even objected to the scenes being shown before the watershed.

Geoff locked Yasmeen in a box as a 'punishment' (Credit: ITV)

Fans of the soap have even admitted to switching over after Geoff forced Yasmeen to eat crab shell from the bin and convinced her she was an alcoholic.

Is it time for Ofcom to get involved in this storyline now?

Ever since the ITV soap confirmed a coercive control storyline for the pair, Geoff's behaviour has become more and more disgusting.

Now it has been revealed that the traumatic abuse storyline has sparked a flood of Ofcom complaints.

The television watchdog has received 146 complaints, according to The Sun.

Coronation Street fans were sickened as Geoff tried to force Yasmeen to eat a crab shell (Credit: ITV)

The Corrie fans complained after four particular episodes of the ITV soap, including when Geoff locked Yasmeen in a box as 'punishment' for his own failings.

The scenes saw vile Geoff verbally abusing his wife by calling her "fat Yas" and "thunder thighs".

A total of 74 viewers complained about this episode at the start of February.

The pain is etched on poor Yasmeen's face (Credit: ITV)

Other horrifying scenes included when Geoff tore up a photograph of Yasmeen's dead son back in July.

The cruel husband also had cameras fitted inside their house so he can track her every move.

Upcoming episodes will see his abuse take another disturbing turn when he rails at her for not cooking him meat for dinner and reports have suggested he will kill her beloved pet chicken, Charlotte.

Corrie received 1,098 complaints last year - 214 of which were related to David Platt being drugged and raped by Josh Turner.

Fans of the show have even tweeted their concerns to Ofcom, with one writing: "Is it time for Ofcom to get involved in this storyline now?"

Another said: "ITV Corrie, you need to stop this Yasmeen storyline as it's horrible to watch! If you don't, I'll be making a complaint to Ofcom."

A third upset soap fan tagged Ofcom when they tweeted: "Between Emmerdale and Coronation Street with their horrid 'entertainment', we will all be having nightmares tonight! What happen to the days of light entertainment? @Ofcom."

In upcoming scenes, Alya Nazir comes close to discovering Geoff's true colours. But will Yasmeen finally admit the sickening truth?

