Coronation Street SPOILERS: Bethany leaves Weatherfield

There are sad times heading for Coronation Street next week as Bethany Platt leaves the cobbles... but will Daniel and Bertie Osbourne be going with her?

Despite the fact he hasn't long buried his late wife Sinead, Daniel seems determined to make a go of his budding romance with Bethany.

But since the pair went public, things haven't been exactly smooth sailing.

Bethany and Daniel went public with their romance recently (Credit: ITV)

Next week sees Daniel more determined than ever to move on with his life and he packs all Sinead's things up into bin bags and drops them on Beth and Kirk's doorstep.

But while Beth isn't going to be happy when she finds out what he has done, Daniel is soon caught up in Sarah and Adam's wedding and he can't take his eyes off Bethany, who is chief bridesmaid.

Daniel decides to move on by getting rid of Sinead's belongings (Credit: ITV)

However, the wedding might run smoothly for the new Mr and Mrs Barlow, but the drama kicks off when best man Daniel gives his speech and starts getting emotional as he is reminded about his own wedding to Sinead.

Bethany is horrified to realise that everyone was right and that Daniel is far from over his late wife, and soon she is being cornered by an angry Beth at the wedding who congratulates her on successfully airbrushing Sinead out of their lives.

Daniel only has eyes for Bethany at Sarah and Adam's wedding (Credit: ITV)

But things only get worse when her friend Craig then has a word, warning Bethany that Daniel is a car crash waiting to happen and that it is only a matter of time before she gets hurt.

With everyone's words ringing in her ears, it seems Bethany has got some serious thinking to do about her future.

Daniel stuns everyone when he drunkenly proposes to Bethany next week (Credit: ITV)

But soon she is given more to ponder when a drunk Daniel arrives on her doorstep and asks her to marry him!

As she looks out of the window at the salon flat, Bethany is stunned to see Daniel. But when he whips out Sinead's wedding ring and proposes, what will Bethany say?

How will Bethany react to Daniel proposing with Sinead's wedding ring? (Credit: ITV)

After Daniel's proposal Bethany realises it is time for her to depart Weatherfield and make a fresh start elsewhere.

But as everyone gathers to bid her a sad farewell, will Daniel and Bertie go with her?

Bethany leaves the cobbles next week, but is Daniel going with her? (Credit: ITV)

Or is this a fresh start from Daniel as well as the cobbles?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

