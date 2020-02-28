Coronation Street SPOILERS: Yasmeen 'in real danger when she tries to leave Geoff'

Coercive control victim Yasmeen will find herself 'in real danger when she finally tries to leave Geoff Metcalfe' in Coronation Street, according to a new report.

Viewers have grown to despise Geoff for the way he treats his wife - bullying, manipulating and belitting her into doing everything he wants.

Geoff's controlling behaviour has disgusted viewers (Credit: ITV)

Having watched helplessly from home for months, soap fans will be thrilled when Yasmeen finally realises she needs to leave her husband and break free from his gaslighting behaviour.

According to The Sun Online, this will happen sooner rather than later.

But, of course, leaving him will be fraught with difficulties.

Poor Yasmeen has been made to feel worthless by Geoff's gaslighting behaviour (Credit: ITV)

The website reports that, although Yasmeen plots to leave him, Geoff discovers her secret plan - and puts his wife's life in "real danger".

In fact, her plan to escape him will leave her in more danger than ever before when he realises she is slipping out of his control.

A source said: "Yasmeen's going to realise that she's not safe with Geoff."

Yasmeen was traumatised recently when Geoff locked her in a box (Credit: ITV)

They continued: "She knows that he's bad for her and that what he's put her through isn't something that a man who truly loves her would do.

"It seems like Alya has finally got through to her and Yasmeen resolves to leave - even though it's her house and business.

"She secretly packs a bag and hides it so she can get out without Geoff manipulating her into staying."

But, in scenes which will no doubt leave viewers screaming at their TV sets, Geoff finds the packed bag and realises what Yasmeen is planning.

Geoff ripped up a photo of Yasmeen's dead son Kal (Credit: ITV)

The source added: "She's in real danger as Geoff lets the mask slip again and subjects her to a terrifying ordeal."

Fans of the ITV soap have watched in horror as the vile bully has already subjected Yasmeen to a campaign of abuse - including locking Yasmeen in a box, forcing her to eat crab shell out of a bin, taking away her credit cards and calling her names.

He even tried to persuade her she was an alcoholic.

Viewers have recently complained to Ofcom about some of Geoff's scenes, and others have switched off altogether after finding the storyline too upsetting.

