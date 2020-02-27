Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon reveals she wants to get engaged now she's finished filming at soap

Lucy Fallon, who plays Bethany Platt in Coronation Street, has revealed she wants her boyfriend Tom Leech to propose now she's finished filming at the soap.

The actress recently announced she had filmed her final scenes in Corrie and now she has some new life goals.

Speaking to the Metro in Sixty Seconds with Lucy Fallon, the actress was asked what was on her bucket list now she's left the show.

She responded by saying: "I want to finish the marathon and get a medal, get a good job, go to Thailand - I've never been - I want Tom to propose to me at some point and I want to move house - I like having a project."

Speaking about her relationship with Tom, she revealed they were looking at houses six months into their relationship.

When asked how long she had been with her current partner, she said: "Four years. We were looking at houses after six months. I know, crazy!

"I knew him for a couple of years before that because my best friend and his best friend have been together for seven years. We can't split up because then double dates would go out of the window."

Last year, Lorraine Kelly told Lucy to hold on to her man after Tom did a lot of travelling to get Lucy's dress for the TV Choice Awards.

The presenter joked: "This dress nearly never made it?"

Lucy replied: "Obviously that would be the one thing I would forget!

"I live in Blackpool, and Tom, my boyfriend, drove us to work and as we pulled up I was like 'I don't have my dress'.

"So he had to drive back to Blackpool, then back to Manchester, then get on a train to London with my dress!"

"That's a keeper!" Lorraine told her.

Whilst Lucy has finished filming, Bethany doesn't leave Weatherfield until next week.

Bethany is currently in a relationship with Daniel Osbourne, however not everyone is happy about the new couple.

Recently Bethany was offered an internship at a magazine in London, but she doesn't want to take it as she doesn't want to leave Weatherfield, much to her mum's dismay.

However she does decide to go, but will she leave alone?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

