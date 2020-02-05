Coronation Street SPOILERS: Geoff locks Yasmeen in a box tonight

Fans who were hoping Geoff Metcalfe's abuse of wife Yasmeen would soon come to an end in Coronation Street are set for more heartache tonight as he takes things even further.

After Monday night's episodes (February 3) saw Geoff's magic trick go wrong, he instantly blamed Yasmeen for the failure.

As Geoff's son Tim posted a video of the trick online that soon went viral, Geoff grew angrier and angrier that he was a laughing stock.

Yasmeen took the brunt of Geoff's failuire (Credit: ITV)

Once they got home, Geoff cruelly filmed Yasmeen calling her names and making her cry.

Tonight (Wednesday February 5) Geoff continues to give Yasmeen a hard time with nasty taunts.

He refuses to eat the breakfast she has made him and threatens to post his video online to show how pathetic she is.

But later he tells her he's had some enquiries about the act and she needs to make things up to him by doing more rehearsals.

Yasmeen agrees to get back in the box (Credit: ITV)

Desperate to calm him and stop the abuse, Yasmeen readily agrees and gets in the box.

But once she's inside, he gets his keys and leaves her locked in the box before heading out to the pub.

Yasmeen is beside herself, claustrophic and desperate to get out, but will the terrified wife be able to free herself?

Tim rescues terrified Yasmeen (Credit: ITV)

It's Tim who manages to get her out, and when Geoff returns home later to find his wife upset and his son comforting her, Geoff quickly insists he left the box open.

Tim, however, is not so sure - is he starting to cotton on to what's going on?

Geoff insists he left the box open (Credit: ITV)

Later, Eileen finds out what happened and fears that Geoff deliberately locked Yasmeen in, and Eileen, who's been burnt many times before by bad men is instantly suspicious.

Wanting to get to the bottom of what's going on, Eileen quizzes Cathy and Brian about Yasmeen's supposed drink problem.

Geoff fears he's losing the upper hand with Yasmeen so starts telling her again about his ex-wife who abused him.

Will Yasmeen be won over by his lies?

And can Eileen see through Geoff and save Yasmeen?

