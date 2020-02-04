Coronation Street viewers disgusted as Geoff's abuse 'goes too far'

Viewers of Coronation Street have been left disgusted as they think Geoff Metcalfe's abuse has "gone too far".

For months Geoff has been abusing Yasmeen in a coercive control storyline.

In last night's episode (Monday February 3 2020) Yasmeen's granddaughter Alya organised to go for a massage with her gran, but Geoff made sure to ruin her plans.

Alya arranged to spend some time with Yasmeen (Credit: ITV Hub)

After telling Yasmeen that Emma couldn't be his assistant in the magic show, his wife agreed to step in.

However during the show a magic trick ended up going wrong and it became clear to the audience that Geoff didn't magically 'crush' Yasmeen and she was hidden somewhere.

Despite the audience still loving the show and Geoff painting a smile on his face, he made it clear to Yasmeen he wasn't happy with her and called her a "clumsy offish bitch".

Geoff told Yasmeen she ruined the show before calling her an awful name (Credit: ITV Hub)

When a video of the show went viral, Geoff became even more wound up.

Geoff's behaviour is getting worse (Credit: ITV)

He pointed a phone in his wife's face and began calling her names and belittling her until she broke down in tears crying.

Viewers were disgusted by the way Geoff treated Yasmeen and feel his abuse went too far.

This Geoff storyline has gone too far! #Corrie — Matthew Page (@Matthew_Page97) February 3, 2020

Omggggg this Geoff and Yasmeen storyline is too much #Corrie — Gemma (@oh_just_because) February 4, 2020

#Corrie @itvcorrie ... you’ve got us all shouting at the tv !!! Geoff is horrible!! — Smiler (@SmilieFlorida) February 3, 2020

Struggling to watch #corrie lately with Geoff, INFURIATING 😭 — chloe (@chlxealexandra) February 3, 2020

Ooh That Geoff in Coronation Street 🤬🤬🤬 Yasmeen should give him a good kick up the @#&£ 🤬 #Corrie @itvcorrie — Ciara❤️TakeThat ╪ (@IrishTTLover) February 3, 2020

Hate this Geoff storyline on #corrie 😫😠😠 — Laura Lineham ♡ (@Lauraaa91) February 3, 2020

Afterwards, Geoff told Yasmeen to go out and get some chips from the shop refusing to eat what she had made.

Too far Geoff, too far!

On her way home she ran into Emma who revealed she actually was available to do the show, but Geoff had wanted Yasmeen to do it.

Yasmeen learnt that Emma was available to do the show (Credit: YouTube/Coronation Street)

Is Yasmeen finally starting to realise that her husband's behaviour isn't normal?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

