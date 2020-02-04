Coronation Street SPOILERS: Bethany hatches a dangerous revenge plan against Ray

Bethany becomes fed up of Ray's behaviour and hatches a revenge plan in next week's Coronation Street.

The waitress is concerned when Alya tells her Ray has booked her into a posh hotel suite in town to meet an interior designer.

Bethany warns Alya that Ray is probably trying to get her into bed.

Bethany learns Ray has booked him and Alya into a posh hotel suite to meet with an interior designer (Credit: ITV)

When Alya suggests to Ray that she can't go to the hotel as she has tickets for a gig in town, he's not at all happy.

Later Bethany hears from Ryan that Alya dropped him for a uni reunion and realises that Alya went to meet Ray.

Realising he's a dangerous man, she decides to take matters into her own hands.

Bethany enlists Daniel's help to try and get information from Ray's solicitor's office.

She manages to downloads Ray's legal files and both Bethany and Daniel are pleased to find a list of names, including Michelle's, with an asterisk next to them.

Bethany and Daniel find a list of names (Credit: ITV)

Bethany decides to try and get in touch with some of the women.

Will she find anything out?

Meanwhile, Ray tries to convince Alya that he never planned to get her into bed and simply wanted her to meet Cassie the interior designer.

Alya confronts Ray (Credit: ITV)

But when Cassie comes to meet Alya, it soon becomes clear she no idea about the meeting at the hotel.

Alya confronts Ray over the fabricated meeting and reckons he was hoping to get her to sleep with him.

Abi soon learns about the allegations and is shocked.

Meanwhile the Gazette don't feel there's enough evidence to run Bethany's story, forcing her and Daniel to post her exposé on Ray online.

Abi has a dig at Ray about the allegations (Credit: ITV)

Later Tim, Sally and Abi have seen Bethany's article exposing Ray as a sex pest and discuss it.

In the Kabin, Abi has a dig at Ray about the allegations but he plays it down and hopes Abi will still attend a charity ball with him later.

Abi decides to go to the gala, but she has a plan...

What's she going to do?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

