Coronation Street viewers predict Geoff's abusive recording will bring him down

Viewers of Coronation Street have predicted Geoff Metcalfe's recording of him abusing wife Yasmeen will lead to his downfall.

In last night's episode of the soap (Monday February 3 2020), Yasmeen and her granddaughter Alya made plans to go and have a massage and spend some time together.

However, Geoff made sure to ruin everything by telling Yasmeen that his usual assistant Emma couldn't do the birthday party performance that Geoff's magic act was appearing at.

Yasmeen stepped in, but when the trick went wrong, Geoff was secretly seething and called his wife a nasty name.

Geoff called his wife an awful name after the show (Credit: ITV Hub)

Later his son Tim put a video of the trick going wrong online and it ended up going viral.

I was hoping Geoff was accidentally live streaming that video on Facebook.

Yasmeen tried to calm Geoff down, but it just made her husband even more angry.

He soon whipped out his phone and pointed the camera in Yasmeen's face.

Geoff pointed his phone in Yasmeen's face and recorded her whilst he belittled her (Credit: ITV Hub)

He yelled at her: "Not nice is it? Being filmed when you don't want to be! Look at the camera. Smile!

"I'm a professional, Yasmeen. I kept going! Emma wouldn't have got me into that mess. She'd have looked a sight better in that outfit too.

"Don't turn away from me when I'm filming you! She wouldn't have worn it with that fleece either. Dear oh dear, what a state!

Poor Yasmeen tried to move her face away from the camera (Credit: ITV Hub)

"Would you like this on the internet for everyone to laugh at?"

When he finally put the phone down he ordered her to go and get some chips for dinner as he refused to eat the "slop" she made.

Poor Yasmeen ran out of the house in tears, clearly devastated by what had happened.

However viewers are hoping Geoff will get what he deserves and that someone will either find the video or he'll accidentally put it online.

#Yasmeen #Corrie is anyone else praying that someone finds the footage of that horrible video Geoff filmed ? — ann brown (@borolass01) February 3, 2020

I was hoping Geoff was accidentally live streaming that video on Facebook #Corrie — Val (@magnumlady) February 3, 2020

This storyline is so disturbing, heartbreaking and almost unbearable to watch 😢 💔 if it helps just one person in real life it will be worth it..poor Yasmeen 😢 the video recording will be his downfall 🤔 #Corrie #superbacting @shelleyking55 #Geoff — Pam Davis (@pammystyles) February 3, 2020

#Corrie hope Geoff forget to delete that footage on Yasmeen phone and aliah sees it or Tim ..time for his comeuppance !..vile man !!! — Traci (@t_catttt) February 3, 2020

How are people going to see that video that Geoff made? He needs to be ousted! #Corrie — Kim Cashel (@KimCashel) February 3, 2020

Really hope someone finds that video of Geoff abusing Yasmeen 😡 want this story line to end already 😣 #Corrie — Lizzy (@lizzy_sharp) February 3, 2020

Hopefully Geoff will be famous for another video soon enough #Corrie — rd (@reventdr) February 3, 2020

Oooooohhhhh someone’s gonna see that video. Hate to watch it. But glad Geoff is digging his own grave. #corrie — ByranCito (@ByranCito) February 3, 2020

Had enough of this storyline... hoping someone will watch that video and end Geoff #Corrie — Sophie Preston (@Sophie_Prestonx) February 3, 2020

Later Yasmeen ran into Emma, who revealed Geoff didn't want her to do the show as he must have wanted Yasmeen to do it.

Is Yasmeen starting to see her husband's behaviour isn't normal?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

